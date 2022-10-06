Jump to content

Musk lawyers say Twitter refusing new $44B bid for company

Elon Musk’s lawyers say Twitter is refusing the Tesla billionaire’s renewed $44 billion bid for the social media company and have asked a Delaware court to halt an upcoming trial

Via AP news wire
Thursday 06 October 2022 20:53
APTOPIX Financial Markets Wall Street Musk Twitter
APTOPIX Financial Markets Wall Street Musk Twitter
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Elon Musk’s lawyers said Thursday that Twitter is refusing the Tesla billionaire’s renewed $44 billion bid for the social media company and have asked a Delaware court to halt an upcoming trial.

Musk made a renewed offer to take over to company earlier this week to end a protracted legal dispute that began when Musk tried to back out of the April deal and Twitter sued.

Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to messages for comment.

