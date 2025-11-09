Two runners die after suffering ‘medical emergencies’ during Indianapolis marathon
The two deaths were unrelated, officials said
Two runners died after suffering “medical emergencies” during the Indianapolis marathon over the weekend.
The two runners suffered “separate, unrelated medical emergencies during the 26.2-mile (42 km) race, the marathon’s organizer, Beyond Monumental, said in a statement.
Both were transported to local hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.
Beyond Monumental said participant safety is its top priority and thanked the health professionals who jumped into action to help the two runners.
“Our on-site medical team and local first responders provided immediate, coordinated care. We are working closely with medical and public safety officials and will continue to offer our full support,” the organizers said.
Details about the deceased runners, including their names and ages, have not been shared by officials.
A record-breaking 17,500 runners filled the streets of downtown Indianapolis for the 18th annual CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K race on Saturday. Americans from every U.S. state and 22 countries attended the event, according to organizers.
The marathon concluded with Joseph Whelan setting a new men’s marathon course record, finishing the race in 2:12:29.
For the women’s race, Amanda Mosborg came in first with a time of 2:32:01.
Next year’s event in Indianapolis is set for November 7.
