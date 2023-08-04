Two US Navy sailors have been accused of spying for China

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two US Navy sailors have been arrested and accused of allegedly spying for the Chinese government, according to federal prosecutors.

Both sailors are accused of passing national defence details to Chinese intelligence agents in return for cash.

Jinchao "Patrick" Wei, 22, and Wenheng Zhao, 26 were both arrested on Wednesday.

Mr Wei, a petty officer 2nd class who worked aboard the amphibious ship USS Essex, currently stationed in San Diego, has been charged with espionage.

Mr Zhao, of Monterey Park, California, a petty officer, was charged with conspiracy and receipt of a bribe by a public official. He worked at the US Naval Base in Port Hueneme, California, and possesses an active US security clearance. He had access to classified information as a result, according to ABC News.

The men allegedly passed along information regarding technologies they have worked with and regarding upcoming naval operations, including international military exercises, officials said.

Mr Wei reportedly began communicating with a Chinese intelligence officer in February 2022. The intelligence agent asked him to produce photos, videos, and documents pertaining US Navy ships and their systems.

The sailor is accused of passing along images of his ship, the USS Essex, and of providing the locations of numerous ships, as well as providing detailed technical specs and manuals for systems aboard the ship.

Mr Wei was reportedly paid $5,000 for passing along the information in June 2022, officials said.

The 22-year-old could face between 20 years and life in prison if convicted.

Mr Zhao reportedly began working with Chinese intelligence agents in August 2021, and continued to do so throughout May of this year, officials said.

He contributed photos, videos, radar blueprints for a system in Okinawa, and operational plans for a large US military exercise in the Pacific, according to officials.

He was allegedly paid $14,866 for his spying.

If convicted he could face a maximum of 20 years in prison.