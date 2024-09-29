Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Denver Broncos star Tyler Badie was carted off the field after sustaining a back injury during an NFL showdown on Sunday.

Speculation swirled on social media after the running back was placed on a back board and taken out of the game before the start of the second quarter against the New York Jets.

Slow-motion replays showed Badie landing awkwardly on his head and neck during the play. He came off the field, but then appeared to collapse, prompting trainers, medical staff and teammates to rush to his aid on the sideline. He was then secured on a board and lifted onto a cart before being taken from the field.

The Broncos announced Badie had a back injury and said his return was questionable before later ruling him out of the game.

Badie (right) had caught a pass on a third down play shortly before the end of the opening quarter and was immediately hit by the Jets’ Quincy Williams (left) ( AP )

There has been no further update from the club on his condition.

Badie had caught a pass from Bo Nix on a third down play shortly before the end of the opening quarter and was immediately hit by the Jets’ Quincy Williams for a 4-yard loss and fumbled the ball.

The running back was signed by the Broncos to the active roster from the practice squad earlier this week. He’s in his third season with Denver after being signed from Baltimore’s practice squad in 2022.