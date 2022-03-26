American Tyler Jacob released from Russian captivity after trying to flee Ukraine

An American man who was captured by Russian troops as he tried to flee Ukraine has been released from captivity, US officials have confirmed.

Tyler Jacob, who is originally from Minnesota, was taken by Russian soldiers at a checkpoint in Crimea two weeks ago as he tried to get out of the embattled country to safety in Turkey.

His release was confirmed on Friday night by US Senator Amy Klobuchar, who said he had now been reunited with his Ukrainian wife and daughter.

“I am relieved that Tyler is safely reunited with his wife and daughter. Over the last two weeks, my team and I have been in close contact with his family, the State Department, and the US embassy in Moscow working towards this outcome, and I am grateful that we were able to help bring him to safety,” Ms Klobuchar said in a statement.

Mr Jacob’s family said that he had moved to Ukraine in January to marry and live with his wife in Kherson, where he was teaching English.

But they say that as fighting in the country intensified, Mr Jacob made the decision to leave the country and boarded a bus to Turkey with other foreign nationals.

When soldiers boarded at the Crimea checkpoint he was the only American on the bus and was taken prisoner.

His mother, Tina Hauser, says the family is relieved to hear of his release.

“I am so ecstatic that Tyler is safe. This has been a harrowing experience, and I am so grateful to the officials in the State Department and embassy who helped us locate Tyler and get him out of Russia,” she said.

“This was a parent’s worst nightmare, but I can rest easy tonight knowing my son has made it to safety. We cannot thank everyone enough for all the support all over the country.”