Bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols will finally be released to the public today, one day after five police officers were charged with the Black man’s murder.

Memphis officials plan to release the video on Friday evening, with the police chief warning that people will see for themselves how the officers showed a “disregard for basic human rights”.

Nichols, 29, was allegedly violently beaten by the five officers during a traffic stop on 7 January. He died three days later in hospital. An independent autopsy released by his family shows he suffered “extensive bleeding” before his death.

On Thursday, officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were all charged with second-degree murder.

As of Friday morning, Mr Haley was the only suspect still behind bars after the other four posted bond and were released from jail.

Shelby County district attorney Steven Mulroy said on Thursday, announcing the charges: “The world is watching us and we need to show the world what lessons we can learn from this tragedy.

“We all want the same thing. We want justice for Tyre Nichols.”