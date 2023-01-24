Tyre Nichols – latest: Bodycam video shows Memphis police beat Black man like ‘human piñata’, family say
Nichols, 29, died on 10 January, three days after traffic stop turned into confrontation with officers
5 Memphis officers fired for involvement in death of Tyre Nichols
The family of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis man who died days after being arrested and beaten by police in the city, have spoken out after viewing footage of the incident.
Nichols, 29, died on 10 January, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation with officers that ended up with him in the hospital.
Family members and their attorneys met with Memphis police and reviewed the footage on Monday before it was publicly released.
Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump called the video “appalling, heinous, violent and troublesome.”
“We’re seeing evidence of what happens to Black and brown people from simple traffic stops,” Mr Crump said. “You should not be killed from a simple traffic stop.”
“Regrettably, it reminded us of (the) Rodney King video,” added Mr Crump said.
Attorney Antonio Romanucci described Nichols as “a human piñata” as he was beaten. Five officers, all of whom were Black, were fired from the department in the wake of the incident.
Two firefighters involved in the traffic stop have also been placed on leave.
Two firefighters taken off duty as part of Tyre Nichols probe
Two Memphis firefighters were “relieved of duty” pending an internal investigation into their role in the Tyre Nichols case, the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
The news of their suspension follows the announcement on Friday that five Memphis police officers involved in the violent January arrest of Nichols were fired.
Video of deadly traffic stop to be released after five Memphis police officers fired
Memphis’s long record of police violence, by the numbers
The case of Tyre Nichols is reminding many Memphis residents of the city police department’s long history of violence against people of colour.
In Memphis, Black people are killed at a rate 1.5 times higher than their white counterparts, according to data from Mapping Police Violence.
Everything we know about the Tyre Nichols case
A29-year-old father died in hospital several days after he was taken into custody by police during a traffic stop.
Now five officers at the Memphis Police Department have been removed from their posts.
This is everything we know so far about the death of Tyre Nichols.
Two Memphis firefighters placed on leave over Tyre Nichols traffic stop
Two Memphis firefighters are now under investigation over their involvement in the initial care of Tyre Nichols following his fateful 7 January traffic stop.
The firefighters have been “relieved of duty” pending the outcome of the internal probe, department spokesperson Qwanesha Ward announced Monday.
Ms Ward declined to elaborate on whether the firefighters were suspended or dismissed, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal.
It comes after five police officers were fired over their involvement in the traffic stop.
Body camera video of the confrontation is expected to be released this week.
Five Memphis officers have been fired after violating multiple department policies in the death of Tyre Nichols as criminal and civil rights investigations are launched.
Gustaf Kilander has the details.
Officials say five Memphis Police Department officers have been fired for excessive use of force, failure to intervene and failure to render aid — stemming from an arrest during a traffic stop of a man who later died in a hospital.
Ben Crump comments on fired black police officers
“It is not the race of the police officer that is the determining factor of the amount of force, it is the race of the citizen,” Mr Crump said. on Monday. “...It is about the Black and brown citizens that get dealt excessive force from the police officers, whether they are Black, white or brown, and it has to stop.”
MPD determined the officers violated multiple policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene and duty to render aid.
Skateboarders
Skateboarders skate in front of Memphis city hall to remember Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, five of whom have been fired. Tyre was a member of the skateboarding community, and they gathered at the request of Tyre’s family to honour him.
