Tyre Nichols – updates: Memphis fire staff fired and 7th officer ousted after horror dashcam video released
Horrifying body cam footage shows 29-year-old Black man Tyre Nichols being kicked, punched and beaten by Memphis officers
Protesters march in Memphis after video released of Tyre Nichols being beaten by police
The Memphis Police Department announced a seventh unidentified officer was being put on administrative leave in connection to the beating of Tyre Nichols, as well as two members of the city’s fire department.
Lee Gerald, an attorney for Preston Hemphill, the sixth officer to be suspended, confirmed to reporters that his client was the third officer at Nichols’ initial traffic stop.
“As per departmental regulations Officer Hemphill activated his bodycam,” Mr Gerald said in a statement. “He was never present at the second scene. He is cooperating with officials in this investigation.”
An EMT and ambulance driver responding to Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by police were also fired, according to the Memphis Fire Department.
EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandrige, and driver, Lieutenant Michelle Whitaker have reportedly been terminated, per the department’s chief Gina Sweat
Mr Nichols’s parents – RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells – have accepted an invitation from the Congressional Black Caucus to attend Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next week.
Chairperson of the caucus, Steven Horsford, said he spoke with Nichols’ parents “to first extend our condolences to them, to let them know that we stand with them, to ask them what they want from us at this moment”.
Mr Horsford said that he was hoping to also arrange a meeting between the president and Nichols’ family.
Nichols, 29, was pulled over for a traffic stop in Memphis on 7 January. He died three days later in hospital.
Five officers – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr, and Justin Smith – were fired by Memphis Police Department and charged with murder.
Footage of the fatal encounter was finally released on Friday, capturing Nichols being punched, kicked and beaten with batons.
However, the footage leaves some questions still unanswered including why the officers carried out a traffic stop on Nichols’ car in the first place.
Daughter of Black man killed by police in 2014 says Tyre Nichols’ death echoes what happened to father
The daughter of a Black man killed by police back in 2014 has said that Tyre Nichols’ death echoes what happened to her own father.
Emerald Garner, whose father was choked to death by a police officer in New York in 2014, spoke to NewsNation on Friday following the release of the footage of Nichols’ brutal beating at the hands of law enforcement in Memphis earlier this month.
“It’s a replay of what happened eight years ago, almost nine.... to my father,” she said. “It’s ridiculous.”
Ms Garner pointed out differences in the handling of the two cases.
Memphis officials fired the five officers and charged them with Nichols’ murder while NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo was not charged and stayed on the force until 2019.
“If we would have had that in 2014, would there have been a Tyre Nichols today? I don’t think so,” she said.
ICYMI: Tyre Nichols’ parents to attend State of the Union
The parents of Tyre Nichols will attend Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next week, according to reports.
After accepting an invitation from the Congressional Black Caucus, Nichols’s mother and father – RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells – will attend the president’s address.
Chairperson of the caucus, Steven Horsford, said he spoke with Nichols’ parents “to first extend our condolences to them, to let them know that we stand with them, to ask them what they want from us at this moment”.
Read the full story here:
Tyre Nichols’ parents to attend State of the Union
RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells accept the invitation
Just like George Floyd, Tyre Nichols called out for mother during violent police arrest
Tyre Nichols is seen calling out for his mother after being pursued, punched and pepper-sprayed by police in Memphis newly released video.
They are later seen bragging about punching him, in footage packed with expletives.
“I was hitting him with straight haymakers, dog” says one officer.
Another is heard to say: “I jumped in, started rocking him.”
Andrew Buncombe has the story.
Tyre Nichols cries out for his mother in video of deadly beating by Memphis police
‘Watch out, I’m going to baton the f*** out of you’
Tyre Nichols six-word plea revealed as distressing footage lays bare Memphis police brutality
Memphis officials have released disturbing police footage of the arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died in hospital three days after being violently detained during a traffic stop earlier this month.
Family members, city leaders, and activists harshly criticised the conduct of the officers shown in the footage, five of whom have been fired and charged with murder.
The first part of the hour-long video showed the officers pulling over the young man, forcing him out of the vehicle and onto the floor.
One of them is heard to say: “B**ch put your hands behind your back before I break them.” An officer then threatens Nichols that “I’m going to knock your ass the f**k out.”
Read the full story by Josh Marcus and Graeme Massie here:
Footage reveals Tyre Nichols six-word plea to Memphis police officers
tyre nichols video
Eric Garner’s daughter hits out at Memphis officials’ release of Tyre Nichols’ footage
The daughter of Eric Garner has hit out at Memphis officials over the release of the footage of Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating at the hands of law enforcement.
Emerald Garner told NewsNation that the footage was shared like “a premiere of the movie”, saying that law enforcement’s handling of the video was another example of “just how they do things”.
“The fact that we waited for this video to be released like it was an exclusive movie that needed to be premiered on a certain day, it really boils my blood. It’s just heart-wrenching,” she said.
She added: “Tonight was a direct show of just how they do things. You held the video. Why? Why couldn’t the family get their closure at the moment that they needed it? It had to be controlled by this system.
“You held it like it was a premiere of a movie that needed to be watched by the world – a public lynching.”
Ms Garner, whose father was killed by police in New York in 2014, spoke out hours after the footage of Nichols’ deadly arrest was released to the public.
ICYMI: Trump speaks out on Tyre Nichols killing: ‘Never should have happened’
Former president made comments at a campaign event in South Carolina.
Trump says Tyre Nichols killing ‘Never should have happened’
Former president made comments at campaign event in South Carolina
Memphis Fire Department members fired over Tyre Nichols response
An EMT and ambulance driver responding to Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by police have been fired, according to the Memphis Fire Department.
EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandrige, and driver, Lieutenant Michelle Whitaker have reportedly been terminated, per the department’s chief Gina Sweat.
“Our investigation has concluded that the two EMTs responded based on the initial nature of the call [person pepper sprayed] and information they were told on the scene and failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment of Mr Nichols. After their initial interaction with Mr Nichols, they requested an ambulance to respond. Emergency Unit 28 was dispatched at 8:46 p.m., arrived on the scene at 8:55 p.m., initiated patient care, and transported Mr Nichols to St. Francis Hospital at 9:08 p.m.,” Ms Sweat said in a news release.
Tyre Nichols: What is notorious Memphis police SCORPION unit accused in killing of unarmed black man?
The specialised police unit which the five Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols were part of was established with the intention of stopping serious crimes.
But now, the very future of the unit, known as SCORPION or Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, is in question as lawyers and community activists call for its wholesale overhaul.
The unit, consisting of 40 officers, was set up in October 2021 and received a high-profile launch. The officers were to be split into four teams and focus on car theft, gang-related offences, and drug crimes.
Read the full story by Andrew Buncombe here:
What’s the police SCORPION unit accused in killing of Tyre Nichols?
Lawyer Ben Crump claims units can act like ‘pack of wolves’
Voices: Tyre Nichols’ death shows us the police are not always telling the whole truth
Police are partisan actors just like everyone else in power. It’s vital to take their claims with a grain of salt, writes Josh Marcus:
Tyre Nichols’ death shows us the police are not always telling the truth | Voices
Police are partisan actors just like everyone else in power. It’s vital to take their claims with a grain of salt.
Four videos, 56 minutes, seven Memphis police officers, one deadly arrest: What the Tyre Nichols footage shows
The release of footage of the fatal assault of Tyre Nichols graphically depicted the prolonged and savage fatal beating that was meted out by five Memphis Police Department officers.
But questions persist that the edited footage failed to answer, most notably the claimed traffic violation that had led officers to pull Nichols over in the first place, and what caused the officers to respond so violently.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has more in his story:
Four videos, 56 minutes, one deadly arrest: What the Tyre Nichols footage shows
Nearly an hour of footage showing Memphis police officers pepper spray, baton, punch, kick and tase Tyre Nichols helped bring swift murder charges. Bevan Hurley explains the horror captured in four separate videos
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies