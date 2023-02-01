Tyre Nichols – updates: Kamala Harris to attend funeral as seven Memphis officers suspended after beating
Horrifying footage shows 29-year-old Black man beaten by Memphis officers
Protesters march in Memphis after video released of Tyre Nichols being beaten by police
Vice president Kamala Harris will attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols tomorrow in Memphis, where the Rev Al Sharpton will deliver a eulogy and civil rights attorney Ben Crump will announce a “call to action” in the wake of the death of the 29-year-old Black man.
Seven officers with the Memphis Police Department have faced disciplinary actions related to the beating of Nichols earlier this month, captured on horrying footage that was publicly released on Friday, galvanising an international demand for an end to police violence. Nichols died in hospital three days after he was beaten by police.
Five officers were fired and indicted on murder and kidnapping charges. A sixth officer, identified as Preston Hemphill, who is white, was suspended with pay pending a hearing, and a seventh officer who was not immediately identified was relieved of duty without pay.
Nichols’ parents – RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells – have also accepted an invitation from the Congressional Black Caucus to attend president Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next week, and caucus members will meet with the president on Thursday to discuss efforts to revive national police reform legislation.
Recap: Why was Tyre Nichols pulled over by Memphis police
On Friday evening (27 January), Memphis officials released video footage of the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after being severely beaten during a traffic stop.
The Memphis Police Department initially said that Nichols was pulled over around 8.30pm local time for “reckless driving.”
“As officers approached the driver of the vehicle, a confrontation occurred, and the suspect fled the scene on foot,” police said at the time. “Officers pursued the suspect and again attempted to take the suspect into custody. While attempting to take the suspect into custody, another confrontation occurred; however, the suspect was ultimately apprehended.”
Police leadership later walked back those claims.
“I’m going to be honest with you about the stop itself. What was said was there was witnessing of what was considered reckless driving,” police chief Cerelyn Davis told CNN on Friday. “We’ve looked at cameras. We’ve looked at body worn cameras. Even if something occurred prior to this stop, we’ve been unable to substantiate it.”
“We’ve taken a pretty extensive look to determine what that probable cause was and we have not been able to substantiate that,” she added. “It doesn’t mean that something didn’t happen, but there’s no proof.”
The Nichols family is also skeptical of the police version of events.
“We don’t know anything other than we got to see in the video,” Ben Crump, attorney for the Nichols family, said on Friday during a press conference.
“They say he was driving recklessly. We have to see it. We certainly can’t take their word for it.”
Memphis’ Scorpion unit among many to draw scrutiny in US
A car with dark tinted windows circles the block a few times before swerving onto the sidewalk. A handful of armed plainclothes police officers jump out and order everyone out of a double-parked car so they can search it, striking terror in the seconds before red and blue lights flash or an officer yells “police.”
A similar scene plays out in dozens of cities across the country every day.
The beating and death of Tyre Nichols by five former Memphis police officers who were members of a plainclothes anti-crime task force has renewed scrutiny on the squads often involved in a disproportionate number of use of force incidents and civilian complaints.
Memphis police officials— after initially defending the Scorpion unit— permanently disbanded the team Saturday just hours after the release of video that showed immediate and prolonged aggression from its officers.
Read the details here:
Memphis' SCORPION unit among many to draw scrutiny in US
Police departments across the country deploy plainclothes squads of officers in unmarked cars to tackle increasing crime rates or get guns off the street
‘Already knew they treated my brother like animal’
Nichols’ older brother, Jamal Dupree, told CNN’s that he has not watched the police video.
“I already knew how they treated him because I’ve seen it all over the world,” Mr Dupree said. “Police brutality is nothing new. I already knew they treated my brother like an animal. They treated him like he was nothing. I don’t have to watch the video to know that.”
He said he has seen reports about his brother and thinks other people are learning about who he was as a person.
“I think people really know my brother did not deserve this,” he added. “He was not that type of person. Yeah, he was just a good guy around the board. ... We want justice.”
Mr Dupree, a resident of California, added he feels guilty for not being there to protect his younger sibling.
“I’m 99 per cent sure that my brother has never gotten into a fight before. And the one time he got into an altercation with other humans, we wasn’t there to protect him. My brother was trying to cooperate with them,” he said.
Has Biden done enough on civil rights and policing?
Read what our Independent correspondents have reported on the Biden administration record on civil rights.
Why Joe Biden has been a ‘consistently inconsistent’ ally for civil rights so far
The president has struggled to turn progressive stances on capital punishment, policing, and voting rights, into lasting actions, experts tell Josh Marcus
Biden calls video of Tyre Nichols video ‘horrific’ and a ‘painful reminder’
‘Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death’
Marjorie Taylor Greene equates police killing of Tyre Nichols with Ashli Babbitt
Marjorie Taylor Greene made a shaky comparison between the killings of Tyre Nichols and Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt which sickened many on social media this week in the wake of video being released depicting the unarmed motorist’s brutal killing by a gang of police officers.
Speaking during a committee hearing, the Georgia congresswoman went on an extended tangent about Ms Babbitt being “murdered” by police.
Noting that Ms Babbitt’s mother was in attendance, Ms Greene went on to say that Congress was doing nothing to address the treatment of other participants in the attack, many of whom remain incarcerated ahead of their respective trials.
My colleague John Bowden has more:
Marjorie Taylor Greene equates police killing of Tyre Nichols with Ashli Babbitt
Georgia Republican roundly denounced by critics for response to latest police killing of unarmed Black motorist
‘Four of five police officers charged with murder had previous infractions’
Memphis media outlets reported that four of the five officers charged with murder in the case had previous infractions on their records, according to personnel files obtained through records requests.
Most involved procedural violations, car accidents and equipment.
Two of the officers, Demetrius Haley and Desmond Mills Jr, received reprimands for failing to file “response to resistance” forms after incidents involving women they arrested, according to the files.
Al Sharpton calls police ‘gangbangers’ as Tyre Nichols family demands justice at MLK ‘mountaintop’ church
In a fiery speech, civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton compared the Memphis police officers who severely beat Tyre Nichols to a group of gang members.
“We talk a lot about the gangbangers in the street and what colours they wear,” he said during remarks on Tuesday evening. “In Memphis, they wear the blue color, in uniform.”
The activist also called on state and federal officials to pass sweeping police reforms.
Read all the details in our breaking news story.
‘There’s already been violence'
Al Sharpton hit out at people who worried protesters would be violent following the police killing of Tyre Nichols.
“The nerve to ask whether there will be violence,” Mr Sharpton said during a speech on Tuesday. “There’s already been violence. That’s why we’re having a funeral tomorrow, because you were violent on an unarmed man.”
The civil rights activist said he and his fellow organisers wouldn’t stop until federal action was taken to stop police violence. “We will continue until Tyre is able to head up to Martin’s mountaintop,” Mr Sharpton added, referring to the historic “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech Martin Luther King, Jr, gave at the Mason Temple where he and the Nichols family are now standing. “That’s why we wanted to stand this on this sacred ground.”
NAACP Memphis president Van D Turner, Jr, also called on state officials to pass the recently proposed Tyre Nichols Criminal Justice Reform Bill, which would require police de-escalation, first aid, and intervention in cases of excessive force.
Al Sharpton calls killing of Tyre Nichols a ‘disgrace'
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton called the police killing of Tyre Nichols a “disgrace” during an event on Tuesday evening, ahead of Nichols’s funeral tomorrow.
“What happened to Tyre is a disgrace to this country,” Mr Sharpton said on Tuesday.
“We talk a lot about the gang bangers in the street and what colours they wear,” he added. “In Memphis, they wear the blue color, in uniform.”
'The need for justice has brought us here again’
Faith leaders and civil rights activists pointed out the parallels between the civil rights era of Martin Luther King, Jr, and the one now of Black Lives Matter during an event on Tuesday night.
“The need for justice has brought us here again,” Bishop Brandon Porter of the Church of God in Christ said on Tuesday from the historic Mason Temple in Memphis, where Dr Martin Luther King Jr gave his final speech before being assassinated.
He was joined by the family of Tyre Nichols, who died after being severly beaten by police earlier this month.
Bishop Porter also applauded the efforts of Memphis officials to swiftly fire then prosecute the officers involved in the killing of Nihcols, and thanked the Nichols family for their message of peace.
“To see you speak peace to a troubled nation, we thank you,” the bishop said, adding, “This is a pivotal time for America to band together so there is justice for all.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies