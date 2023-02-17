Jump to content

Watch live as Tyre Nichols’ family lawyer gives a statement after officers plead not guilty to murder

Holly Patrick
Friday 17 February 2023 15:40
Watch live as Tyre Nichols' family and their attorney Ben Crump hold a news conference after former Memphis police officers pleaded not guilty to the murder of the Black motorist.

Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills Jr, and Emmitt Martin III were all involved in Mr Nichols' arrest on 7 January. Mr Nichols died in a hospital three days later.

Bodycam footage of the arrest showed the 29-year-old crying out for his mother.

All ex-officers entered the not guilty pleas during their first appearance with lawyers at Shelby County Criminal Court on Friday, 17 February.

The officers were fired after an internal Memphis Police Department investigation into the arrest. They have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression, and are all out on bond.

