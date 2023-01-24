Jump to content

Liveupdated1674558556

Tyre Nichols - live: Family say bodycam video shows Memphis police beating him like Rodney King before death

Nichols, 29, died on 10 January, three days after traffic stop turned into confrontation with officers

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 24 January 2023 11:09
Comments

5 Memphis officers fired for involvement in death of Tyre Nichols

The family of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis man who died days after being arrested and beaten by police in the city, have spoken out after viewing footage of the incident.

Nichols, 29, died on 10 January, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation with officers that ended up with him in the hospital.

Family members and their attorneys met with Memphis police and reviewed the video footage on Monday before it was publicly released.

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump called the video “appalling, heinous, violent and troublesome.”

“We’re seeing evidence of what happens to Black and brown people from simple traffic stops,” Mr Crump said. “You should not be killed from a simple traffic stop.”

“Regrettably, it reminded us of (the) Rodney King video,” added Mr Crump said.

Attorney Antonio Romanucci described Nichols as “a human piñata” as he was beaten. Five officers, all of whom were Black, were fired from the department in the wake of the incident.

1674554460

Ben Crump comments on fired black police officers

“It is not the race of the police officer that is the determining factor of the amount of force, it is the race of the citizen,” Mr Crump said. on Monday. “...It is about the Black and brown citizens that get dealt excessive force from the police officers, whether they are Black, white or brown, and it has to stop.”

In this photo provided by WREG, Tyre Nichols' stepfather Rodney Wells, right, holds a photo of Nichols in the hospital after his arrest, during a protest in Memphis, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

(AP)

Graeme Massie24 January 2023 10:01
1674547006

MPD fires five officers over death of Tyre Nichols

Graeme Massie24 January 2023 07:56
1674541846

Five Memphis police officers fired after death of Tyre Nichols

MPD determined the officers violated multiple policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene and duty to render aid.

This image provided by the Memphis Police Department shows officer Desmond Mills, Jr.

(AP)

This image provided by the Memphis Police Department shows officer Emmitt Martin III.

(AP)

This image provided by the Memphis Police Department shows officer Justin Smith.

(AP)

This image provided by the Memphis Police Department shows officer Demetrius Haley.

(AP)

This image provided by the Memphis Police Department shows officer Tadarrius Bean.

(AP)
Graeme Massie24 January 2023 06:30
1674536746

Skateboarders

Skateboarders skate in front of Memphis city hall to remember Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, five of whom have been fired. Tyre was a member of the skateboarding community, and they gathered at the request of Tyre’s family to honour him.

(AP)
(AP)
Graeme Massie24 January 2023 05:05
1674531346

Lawyer Ben Crump vows to fight for Tyre Nichols

“This is who Tyre Nichols was — a talented and dedicated skateboarder with SO much life left to live… He didn’t deserve to be tragically taken from his family and community! We will continue to fight for accountability for you Tyre!” tweeted Mr Crump on Monday.

Graeme Massie24 January 2023 03:35
1674525712

Family say Tyre Nichols was beaten ‘like a human piñata’ in Memphis police ‘murder’

High-profile attorney Ben Crump called bodycam footage of his death “appalling, deplorable and heinous.”

Bevan Hurley has the story.

Graeme Massie24 January 2023 02:01
1674521992

Who was Rodney King?

Graeme Massie24 January 2023 00:59
1674514966

MPD calls death of Tyre Nichols after interaction with officers ‘egregious’

Graeme Massie23 January 2023 23:02
1674509797

Tyre Nichols live blog

This is a live blog covering the death of Memphis man Tyre Nichols after he was arrested and beaten by police in the city.

More follows.

Graeme Massie23 January 2023 21:36
1674482566

RowVaugn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, overcome by emotion at press conference

(AP)
(AP)
(AP)
Graeme Massie23 January 2023 14:02

