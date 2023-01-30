Tyre Nichols – updates: Sixth Memphis police officer ‘relieved of duty’ after deadly beating video released
Horrifying body cam footage shows 29-year-old Black man Tyre Nichols being kicked, punched and beaten by Memphis officers
Protesters march in Memphis after video released of Tyre Nichols being beaten by police
The Memphis Police Department announced a sixth officer, Preston Hemphill, was being put on administrative leave in connection to the beating of Tyre Nichols.
Mr Hemphill’s attorney, Lee Gerald, confirmed to reporters that his client was the third officer at Nichols’ initial traffic stop.
“As per departmental regulations Officer Hemphill activated his bodycam,” Mr Gerald said in a statement. “He was never present at the second scene. He is cooperating with officials in this investigation.”
Mr Nichols’s parents – RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells – have accepted an invitation from the Congressional Black Caucus to attend Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next week.
Chairperson of the caucus, Steven Horsford, said he spoke with Nichols’ parents “to first extend our condolences to them, to let them know that we stand with them, to ask them what they want from us at this moment”.
Mr Horsford said that he was hoping to also arrange a meeting between the president and Nichols’ family.
Nichols, 29, was pulled over for a traffic stop in Memphis on 7 January. He died three days later in hospital.
Five officers – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr, and Justin Smith – were fired by Memphis Police Department and charged with murder.
Footage of the fatal encounter was finally released on Friday, capturing Nichols being punched, kicked and beaten with batons.
However, the footage leaves some questions still unanswered including why the officers carried out a traffic stop on Nichols’ car in the first place.
The release of footage of the fatal assault of Tyre Nichols graphically depicted the prolonged and savage fatal beating that was meted out by five Memphis Police Department officers.
But questions persist that the edited footage failed to answer, most notably the claimed traffic violation that had led officers to pull Nichols over in the first place, and what caused the officers to respond so violently.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has more in his story:
Republican Congressman Jim Jordan says ‘no law’ could stop the ‘evil’ in Tyre Nichols police bodycam footage
Conservative Congressman Jim Jordan told NBC News’ Meet the Press that he was unsure if any law could stop the “evil” on display in the police bodycam footage showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by officers.
“I don’t know that there’s any law that can stop that evil that we saw,” he said on the program.
He then accused Democrats of trying to use legislation to solve issues like systemic police abuse.
“The Democrats always think that it’s a new law that’s going to fix something that terrible,” he said.
Attorney representing Tyre Nichols attorney asks why it took so long to identify sixth officer involved in police beating
Ben Crump, the attorney representing Tyre Nichols’ family, crticised the Memphis Police Department after it was announced that a sixth officer, Preston Hemphill, was being relieved from duty in connection to Mr Nichols’ beating at the hands of police.
“Why did it take so long for Memphis officials to reveal Ofc. Preston Hemphill’s identity and that he was reportedly relieved of duty weeks ago but not yet terminated or charged?” he wrote on Twitter. “Why was the white officer involved in the brutal attack of #TyreNichols shielded and protected?”
Congressional Black Caucus pushes Biden to restart police reform talks
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have asked President Joe Biden for a meeting to press him on restarting stalled talks on police reform legislation, in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers.
Representative Steven Horsford, the Nevada congressman who serves as chair of the CBC, said in a statement on Sunday that the caucus is asking for a sit-down with Mr Biden “to push for negotiations on much needed national reforms to our justice system - specifically, the actions and conduct of our law enforcement”.
Mr Horsford said Mr Nichols’ death, which was captured on disturbing video showing him being beaten and kicked by a group of officers who are now facing murder charges, is “a grim reminder that we still have a long way to go in solving systemic police violence in America”.
The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg has more in his story:
Sixth officer suspended in Tyre Nichols confirmed to have fired stun gun during encounter
Preston Hemphill, the sixth Memphis police officer to face disciplinary action in the beating of Tyre Nichols, reportedly fired a stun gun at Mr Nichols the night of the encounter that preceded his death.
The Memphis Police Department announced that Mr Hemphill had been placed on administrative leave in connection with the encounter.
He was the officer who fired a stun gun at Mr Nichols when he tried to escape from the police who had pulled him over, according to ABC 7.
The country spent the weekend reckoning with the distrubing police bodycamera footage showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop.
Though the incident has become more clear thanks to the footage, there are still several questions left unanswered by prosecutors and the Memphis police department.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp probes those questions in her story below...
Newly-suspended Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill tased Tyre Nichols during traffic stop
Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill was reportedly the third officer on the scene of Tyre Nichols’ beating.
Mr Hemphill’s attorney, Lee Gerald, confirmed to ABC 7 that his client was the third officer at Nichols’ initial traffic stop.
“As per departmental regulations Officer Hemphill activated his bodycam,” Mr Gerald said in a statement. “He was never present at the second scene. He is cooperating with officials in this investigation.”
The officer’s bodycam footage was included with the footage released on Friday.
Sixth Memphis officer suspended
A sixth Memphis police officer has reportedly been suspended from the department in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols.
A department spokesperson speaking to Fox13 Memphis said officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty.
The spokesperson did not provide details on how Mr Hemphill’s release is related to Mr Nichols.
Neighbors and visitors begin makeshift memorial in neighborhood where Tyre Nichols was beaten by Memphis police
A makeshift memorial to Tyre Nichols has been formed in the neighborhood where five Memphis police officers allegedly beat him, leaving him with injuried that would ultimately prove fatal.
Neighbors and visitors have left balloons, flowers, and stuffed animals at the site in memory of Mr Nichols.
Memphis police gave Tyre Nichols 71 commands over the course of 13 minutes, analysis claims
A video analysis conducted by The New York Times found that Memphis police officers gave Tyre Nichols 71 commands over the course of 13 minutes after they stopped his vehicle.
As noted by the analysis, some of the commands given to Mr Nichols were confusing and contradictory. In other instances the officers demanded Mr Nichols comply with demands that he already had complied with, such as “getting on the ground” while he was already on the ground.
The bodycam footage of the arrest appears to show Memphis officers using Mr Nichols inability to follow the string of vague and sometimes impossible commands to justify escalating their response tactics.
