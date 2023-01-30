Tyre Nichols – live: Trump calls out ‘horrible’ killing as parents to attend Biden’s State of the Union
Ben Crump calls for federal reform to stop police killings after a 29-year-old Black man died, three days after he was pulled over at a traffic stop
Protesters march in Memphis after video released of Tyre Nichols being beaten by police
The parents of Tyre Nichols – RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells – have accepted an invitation from the Congressional Black Caucus to attend Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next week.
Chairperson of the caucus, Steven Horsford, said he spoke with Nichols’ parents “to first extend our condolences to them, to let them know that we stand with them, to ask them what they want from us at this moment”.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump has described the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols as “horrible” and says that it “never should have happened.”
The five former police officers charged in the killing of Tyre Nichols will be arraigned in mid-February. Court records show they are scheduled to appear for a “bond arraignment” on February 17, Fox News reported on Sunday.
Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr, and Justin Smith have all since been fired from their positions, and the specialised Scorpion unit to which they belonged has been disbanded.
The news came as Ben Crump, attorney for the Nichols family, called for federal reform to stop the cycle of police killings of Black men.
‘A failing of basic humanity’: How five police officers were charged with the ‘heinous’ murder of Tyre Nichols
How five police officers were charged with the ‘heinous’ murder of Tyre Nichols
Tyre Nichols’ mother reveals police blocked her from seeing her dying son in hospital
Tyre Nichols’ mother has revealed that Memphis police prevented her from seeing her dying son in hospital.
Nichols, 29, died in Memphis, Tennessee on 10 January, of injuries sustained during his arrest three days earlier by members of the city’s police department.
His mother RowVaughn Wells told CNN that she received a call from a doctor at St Francis Hospital at 4am on the day he died to say her son’s organs were failing and to come to the hospital immediately.
“He said, ‘why aren’t you here?’ And I said, ‘the police officers said that I couldn’t come, because he was under arrest’,” Ms Wells told the network. “The doctor proceeded to tell me that my son had went into cardiac arrest and that his kidneys were failing.”
Bevan Hurley reports.
Why was Tyre Nichols pulled over by Memphis police?
On Friday evening, Memphis officials released video footage of the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after being severely beaten during a traffic stop.
The young man’s death has caused deep pain for the Nichols family, and has touched off a city-wide scandal.
Five Memphis police officers involved in the stop were fired last week, and now face murder charges.
Reasons for the traffic stop that led to the violent arrest and death of the 29-year-old Black man have been inconsistent, writes Josh Marcus:
Tyre Nichols’ parents to attend State of the Union
The parents of Tyre Nichols will attend Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next week, according to reports.
After accepting an invitation from the Congressional Black Caucus, Nichols’s mother and father – RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells – will attend the president’s address.
Chairperson of the caucus, Steven Horsford, said he spoke with Nichols’ parents “to first extend our condolences to them, to let them know that we stand with them, to ask them what they want from us at this moment”.
Tyre Nichols six-word plea revealed as distressing footage lays bare Memphis police brutality
Memphis officials have released disturbing police footage of the arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died in hospital three days after being violently detained during a traffic stop earlier this month.
The first part of the hour-long video showed the officers pulling over the young man, forcing him out of the vehicle and onto the floor.
One of them is heard to say: “B**ch put your hands behind your back before I break them.” An officer then threatens Nichols that “I’m going to knock your ass the f**k out.”
How five police officers were charged with the ‘heinous’ murder of Tyre Nichols
A 29-year-old father died in hospital several days after he was taken into custody by police during a traffic stop.
Now five officers at the Memphis Police Department have been removed from their posts and jailed on second-degree murder charges.
Tyre Nichols: Memphis police shut down ‘Scorpion’ unit day after fatal beating video released to public
MPD announced specialist team involved in arrest would be ‘permanently deactivated.’
Killing of Tyre Nichols prompts renewed calls for police reform
Video of the fatal beating of the 29-year-old by police officers was released by the city of Memphis on Friday night.
Tyre Nichols: ‘Elite’ police units in spotlight after brutal killing by Scorpion officers
Memphis Police Department has now disbanded ‘Scorpion’ unit after release of beating video.
ICYMI: What has president Biden said about the Tyre Nichols video?
President Joe Biden called a video revealing the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers “horrific” and said it was a “painful reminder” of the fear Black and Brown Americans face regularly, while calling for peaceful demonstrations.
“Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death,” the president said in a statement. “It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day.”
Memphis police released the video on Friday evening of five former officers from the department beating Nichols, who died three days later. The chief of police had warned that the video showed a violation of “basic human rights.”
Eric Garcia reports from Washington.
