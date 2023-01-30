✕ Close Protesters march in Memphis after video released of Tyre Nichols being beaten by police

The parents of Tyre Nichols – RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells – have accepted an invitation from the Congressional Black Caucus to attend Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next week.

Chairperson of the caucus, Steven Horsford, said he spoke with Nichols’ parents “to first extend our condolences to them, to let them know that we stand with them, to ask them what they want from us at this moment”.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has described the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols as “horrible” and says that it “never should have happened.”

The five former police officers charged in the killing of Tyre Nichols will be arraigned in mid-February. Court records show they are scheduled to appear for a “bond arraignment” on February 17, Fox News reported on Sunday.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr, and Justin Smith have all since been fired from their positions, and the specialised Scorpion unit to which they belonged has been disbanded.

The news came as Ben Crump, attorney for the Nichols family, called for federal reform to stop the cycle of police killings of Black men.