Tyre Nichols video – live: Memphis police unit involved in fatal arrest axed after brutal footage released
Protests in Memphis following the death of Tyre Nichols, 29, who died on 10 January, three days after a traffic stop turned into confrontation with police officers
Protesters march in Memphis after video released of Tyre Nichols being beaten by police
Memphis police department has shut down the “Scorpion” unit involved in the fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols the day after the video of his beating by officers was released to the public.
Bodycam footage of the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols was released on Friday evening, one day after five police officers were charged with his murder.
The grainy footage captures a violent confrontation between police and Nichols, where officers can be seen using fists, batons, and stun guns against him, then laughing and bragging about the arrest.
“Watch out, I’m going to baton the f*** out of you,” one officer can be heard saying on the tape.
Despite the new details in the video, an Independent initial analysis of the footage doesn’t reveal much more information about why police stopped Nichols, or the precise moment-by-moment series of events that played out between officers and the 29-year-old Black man.
Nonetheless, the shocking footage inspired widespread protests across Memphis and beyond.
Nichols died three days after his arrest. An independent autopsy released by his family shows he suffered “extensive bleeding” before his death.
On Thursday, officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were all charged with second-degree murder.
What has president Biden said about the Tyre Nichols video?
President Joe Biden called a video revealing the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers “horrific” and said it was a “painful reminder” of the fear Black and Brown Americans face regularly, while calling for peaceful demonstrations.
“Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death,” the president said in a statement. “It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day.”
Memphis police released the video on Friday evening of five former officers from the department beating Nichols, who died three days later. The chief of police had warned that the video showed a violation of “basic human rights.”
Eric Garcia reports from Washington.
Biden calls video of Tyre Nichols video 'horrific' and a 'painful reminder'
‘Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death’
How five police officers were charged with the 'heinous' murder of Tyre Nichols
A 29-year-old father died in hospital several days after he was taken into custody by police during a traffic stop.
Now five officers at the Memphis Police Department have been removed from their posts and jailed on second-degree murder charges.
Gustaf Kilander reports on how we got here.
How five police officers were charged with the 'heinous' murder of Tyre Nichols
Five Memphis officers have been fired after violating multiple department policies in the death of Tyre Nichols as criminal and civil rights investigations are launched. Gustaf Kilander reports
Tyre Nichols six-word plea revealed as distressing footage lays bare Memphis police brutality
Memphis officials have released disturbing police footage of the arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died in hospital three days after being violently detained during a traffic stop earlier this month.
The first part of the hour-long video showed the officers pulling over the young man, forcing him out of the vehicle and onto the floor.
One of them is heard to say: “B**ch put your hands behind your back before I break them.” An officer then threatens Nichols that “I’m going to knock your ass the f**k out.”
Footage reveals Tyre Nichols six-word plea to Memphis police officers
tyre nichols video
Tyre Nichols' mother reveals police blocked her from seeing her dying son in hospital
Tyre Nichols’ mother has revealed that Memphis police prevented her from seeing her dying son in hospital.
Nichols, 29, died in Memphis, Tennessee on 10 January, of injuries sustained during his arrest three days earlier by members of the city’s police department.
His mother RowVaughn Wells told CNN that she received a call from a doctor at St Francis Hospital at 4am on the day he died to say her son’s organs were failing and to come to the hospital immediately.
“He said, ‘why aren’t you here?’ And I said, ‘the police officers said that I couldn’t come, because he was under arrest’,” Ms Wells told the network. “The doctor proceeded to tell me that my son had went into cardiac arrest and that his kidneys were failing.”
Bevan Hurley reports.
Tyre Nichols' mother reveals police blocked her from seeing her dying son in hospital
“They had beat him to a pulp... his head was swollen like a watermelon,” RowVaughn Wells says.
Tyre Nichols' death shows us the police are not always telling the whole truth
As the nation turns its attention to the death of Tyre Nichols, there’s something you need to know. In cases like these, police don’t always tell the full truth. Sometimes they seek to distract from it. Other times they flat-out lie.
This is well known to victims of police violence, civil rights organisers, and those, like me, who spend their days covering policing. But it’s an important thing to remember amid the Friday release of law enforcement video of Nichols’s 7 January arrest, perhaps the most explosive instance of police misconduct since George Floyd. Here’s what I’ve learned covering the cops.
More details from the full story.
Tyre Nichols' death shows us the police are not always telling the truth | Voices
Police are partisan actors just like everyone else in power. It’s vital to take their claims with a grain of salt.
We can't look away from videos of police misconduct
Watching these videos is not something undertaken lightly, because the scenes can be hard to remove from your memory. They are not there for our entertainment. Yet it is essential that people do watch these videos, or at least enough of us to share what has taken place.
Read Andrew Buncombe’s full column for Independent Voices.
Yes, these police videos are awful to watch but we must not look away
City of Mempis releases footage showing arrest of Tyre Nichols who died days later
ICYMI: Memphis police chief says there's 'no proof' Tyre Nichols should have been stopped for reckless driving
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis says there was “no proof” that Tyre Nichols had been driving recklessly prior to his arrest and fatal beating by five officers.
Ms Davis told CNN that the department had reviewed all available video footage and found there was no probable cause to warrant Nichols’ arrest.
Nichols, 29, was pulled over on 7 January for alleged reckless driving by members of the city’s police department.
Police have previously said that a “confrontation” occurred as they approached Nichols’ vehicle, and he fled on foot. He was taken into custody after a second “confrontation”, during which he received critical injuries.
Nichols, 29, died in hospital three days later.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Memphis police chief says there's 'no proof' of Tyre Nichols reckless driving claim
‘We’ve taken a pretty extensive look to determine, you know, what that probable cause was, and we have not been able to substantiate that,’ Cerelyn Davis said
Just like George Floyd, Tyre Nichols called out for mother during violent police arrest
Tyre Nichols is seen calling out for his mother after being pursued, punched and pepper-sprayed by police in Memphis newly released video.
They are later seen bragging about punching him, in footage packed with expletives.
“I was hitting him with straight haymakers, dog” says one officer.
Another is heard to say: “I jumped in, started rocking him.”
Andrew Buncombe has the story.
Tyre Nichols cries out for his mother in video of deadly beating by Memphis police
‘Watch out, I’m going to baton the f*** out of you’
Tyre Nichols video shows officers boasting as he lies motionless: 'Hitting him with straight haymakers, dog'
Video shows officers boasting about punching Tyre Nichols as he lies close to them motionless and hunched over.
After authorities released a series of videos captured by police in Memphis when they beat and kicked the 29-year-old as they detained him earlier this month, officers can be heard laughing and bragging as the young man lies on the ground next to them.
He would die in hospital several days later.
“I was hitting him with straight haymakers, dog” says one officer.
Another is heard to say: “I jumped in, started rocking him.”
Read the full story here:
Tyre Nichols video shows Memphis officers boasting as he lies motionless
‘I jumped in and started rocking him’
Lawyers for Nichols family react to end of Scorpion unit
“The Nichols family and their legal team find the decision to permanently disband this unit to be both appropriate and proportional to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols, and also a decent and just decision for all citizens of Memphis,” said Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci in a statement on Saturday.
“We hope that other cities take similar action with their saturation police units in the near future to begin to create greater trust in their communities. We must keep in mind that this is just the next step on this journey for justice and accountability, as clearly this misconduct is not restricted to these specialty units. It extends so much further.”
