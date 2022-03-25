The child who plunged to his death from a ride at a Florida amusement park has been identified as a 14-year-old straight-A student who was on a trip with a friend’s family.

Tyre Sampson, from Missouri, died on Thursday night when he fell from the Orlando Free-Fall ride at ICON Park in Orlando.

Other park-goers witnessed the moment the teenager fell from what is billed to be the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower ride at around 11pm that night.

Tyre was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina released the boy’s name at a press conference on Friday saying that the evidence so far pointed to his death being “a terrible tragedy”.

He said the 14-year-old was visiting Orlando with a friend’s family when the incident unfolded. The investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

Tyre’s youth football coach AJ Jones paid tribute to the teenager as a “humble giant” who had dreams of playing football for the NFL.

Mr Jones, of Bad Boyz Football, told News 6 he was “devastated” when he learned about Tyre’s death.

He described the teen as a straight-A student who was about to become the starting offensive lineman at East St. Louis High School in the fall.

The Orlando Free-Fall ride opened in December and has become a popular attraction for the Florida theme park ever since.

The premise for the thrill is that a vehicles encircles a central tower as it creep up the 430 ft drop.

Once at the top, riders briefly slant forward and actually face the ground before racing toward it at 75 mph.

This isn’t the first time that ICON Park has experienced a fatal accident in recent years.

A 21-year-old park employee died after falling 200 ft from the Orlando StarFlyer attraction while performing a safety check.

The employee was about halfway up the 450 ft tall structure before he fell to his death and struck a platform below the ride.

First responders said the man had gone into cardiac arrest when they were called to the scene shortly after 8am on 14 September 2020.