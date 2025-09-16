Tyson Foods to eliminate high-fructose corn syrup in brands like Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyson Foods has announced plans to stop using high-fructose corn syrup in brands such as Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm.

The popular meat processing company said Monday it would stop using high-fructose corn syrup, as well as artificial sweetener Sucralose, the preservative BHA/BHT and the color additive Titanium Dioxide in its wide range of brands by the end of the year.

These brands include Tyson, known for its chicken products; Jimmy Dean, known for its breakfast products; and Hillshire Farm, known for its sandwich meats. For example, Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwiches contain high-fructose corn syrup.

Other brands affected include Wright, State Fair, Aidells and ibp. It’s unclear what the company will use to replace these additives.

open image in gallery Tyson Foods has announced plans to stop using high-fructose corn syrup in brands such as Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

“We continuously review and assess our product portfolio to ensure the highest quality products that meet the needs of consumers,” Donnie King, President & CEO of Tyson Foods, said in a statement.

King continued: “Our decision to remove High Fructose Corn Syrup and other ingredients reflects our ongoing commitment to feeding the world like family, while preserving the taste, value and integrity that define our iconic brands.”

Tyson Foods’ announcement comes as the Trump administration works to “Make America Healthy Again.” Led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the MAHA Commission has come up with more than 120 initiatives to “reverse the failed policies that fueled America’s childhood chronic disease epidemic,” according to a recent press release.

These initiatives include removing harmful chemicals from the food supply, defining ultra-processed foods and improving food labeling.

open image in gallery Tyson Foods’ announcement comes as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. works to 'Make America Healthy Again' ( Win McNamee/Getty Images )

In July, Trump announced he had been in talks with Coca-Cola to swap out high-fructose corn syrup for cane sugar in its U.S. recipe.

While it’s claimed high-fructose corn syrup is more harmful than other sugars, a Healthline article last updated in December 2023 said high-fructose corn syrup and regular table sugar have similar effects on a person’s health, and both are harmful when consumed excessively.

Tyson Foods maintains its new announcement is part of a years-long effort at “reducing sodium, sugars and other food additives,” according to its Monday press release.

Earlier this year, Tyson Foods removed petroleum-based synthetic dyes from its U.S. products. The Health and Human Services Department says it, along with the Food and Drug Administration, is phasing out petroleum-based dyes from food and medications.