Trump basher Shawn Fain could get booted as head of UAW as auto locals blast his leadership

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain, who has been critical of President Donald Trump, could get booted as auto locals blast his leadership.

Several auto locals have brought administrative charges under the UAW constitution.

Fain has been accused of abusing his authority by taking away Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Mock's purchasing power, according to documents obtained by the Detroit Free Press from union members.

Neil Barofsky, the UAW court-appointed federal monitor, saw the move as retaliatory after Mock claimed she was stripped of her responsibilities after refusing to authorize expenditures and exceptions to UAW spending polices, according to a previous Detroit Free Press report.

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain, who has been critical of President Donald Trump, could get booted as auto locals blast his leadership

Fain also retaliated against Vice President Rich Boyer, taking away his assignment overseeing the UAW’s Stellantis department, the documents allege. Boyer has claimed he was retaliated against after refusing to take actions that would benefit Fain’s fiancée and her sister, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Other allegations against Fain include his refusal to provide records requested by the monitor and improperly appointing people close to him to positions.

Two UAW locals in Michigan, Local 1700 in Warren and Local 763 in Dundee, approved charges against Fain at meetings held on August 3, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Locals 1248 and 140 in Warren, Local 7 in Detroit and Local 94 in Dubuque, Iowa, previously approved the charges, the local outlet reported, citing union members.

Several auto locals, not pictured, have brought administrative charges under the UAW constitution

The charges will now go to the Mock and Barofsky for review. Later on in the process, a 12-person trial committee will be formed. This committee will hear the case against Fain and his defense, and afterward, they will vote on whether he is guilty of the charges.

During the 2024 presidential election, the UAW endorsed then-Vice President Kamala Harris, and Fain said it was the union’s “job” in the election to defeat Trump.

Ahead of the president’s victory, Fain said, “Trump doesn’t care about autoworkers. The only thing Donald Trump wants from autoworkers is a vote. Donald Trump is a scab!”