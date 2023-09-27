Five UAW workers injured in hit-and-run at Michigan picket line outside GM factory

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Five people were injured when a vehicle drove through a crowd of United Auto Workers members protesting outside of a GM facility in Swartz Creek, Michigan.

The incident occurred at around 4pm on Tuesday, sending two to the hospital, according to the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County.

“It was uncalled for,” UAW Region 1-D President Steve Dawes told MLive-The Flint Journal. “These people are out here, you know these are my membership, and they’re out here doing a peaceful, legal demonstration.

“This is very serious and we’re going to be pushing this issue,” he added.

Officials are still searching for the individual responsible, described as driving a dark vehicle that may be a PT Cruiser.

The workers outside the GM’s Flint Processing Center are part of the 38 different shops which have walked off the production line since the UAW went on strike earlier this month.

“Plant leadership is working closely with local authorities to investigate and understand what happened,” Jack Crawley, a spokesman for General Motors, told ABC News.

Joe Biden visited strikers in Michigan on Tuesday to show support, appearing at a picket line in a UAW hat.

“The fact of the matter is is that you guys – the UAW – saved the automobile industry back in 2008 ... you gave up a lot and the companies were in trouble, but now they’re doing incredibly well,” he said. “And guess what? You should be doing incredibly well, too”.

Mr Biden said the workers should “stick with it” because they “deserve a significant raise and other benefits,” and to “get back what [they] lost” during the crisis.

“You saved them, now it’s time that they step up for us,” he added.

As The Independent has reported, protesters across the country have faced a spate of vehicle attacks, particularly those advocating for racial justice after the murder of George Floyd.

In the summer of 2020, between May and July alone, there were 104 vehicular attacks at Black Lives Matter protests all across the country, according to a USA Today analysis, from Albuquerque to Visalia, California, to Minneapolis, where a man drove a semi-truck through a crowd of demonstrators on Interstate 35.