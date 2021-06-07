A delivery driver for Uber Eats went viral after sharing a video of his reaction to the small tip he received from a customer.

In a video shared to TikToK, the Uber Eats driver told his followers that he had driven for an hour for a $1.19 (£0.84) tip.

“I wish people knew what it was like to deliver for Uber Eats, DoorDash, all these other companies. I just spent an hour driving around for a $1.19 tip.”

“Would it hurt y’all to tip us? Throw us $5? I got a $1.19 dollar tip and $2 dollar tip from the app,” the delivery driver continued. “What is that? It’s not even enough to cover gas. How am I supposed to survive like that?”

He went on to reveal that he was homeless and had struggled to pay for rent for four months, becoming visibly emotional.

“Everything fell apart on me and I haven’t been able to sustain myself, provide for myself, and these are essential services,” said the Uber Eats driver.

“I wish people knew what it was like, I just wish they understood what it was like to drive for these services,” he said, again referring to Uber Eats.

It was shared to TikTok by user “deliveryguy100”, and has since drawn over 800,000 views and thousands of comments.

“Why does the burden always fall on the consumers instead of these corporations?” a TikTok user wrote. “I really don’t get America’s culture”.

“Say it with me: PEOPLE DESERVE LIVEABLE WAGES & DON’T ORDER IF YOU CAN’T TIP,” wrote another.

It follows a rise in custom for DoorDash and Uber Eats in the on-demand delivery market, with Americans increasingly turning to both during the Covid-19 pandemic.