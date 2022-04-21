California’s UC Berkeley campus was put into lockdown after the university received a threat from a person “who may want to harm individuals.”

Police at the university, on the outskirts of San Francisco, ordered studnets and staff to shelter in place but said that they were not dealing with an active shooter.

“Police are actively looking for a person who may want to harm specific individuals,” UC Berkeley police tweeted. “There is NOT an active shooter on campus.”

And they added: “Campus police continue to investigate this credible campus-wide threat. If you are not on campus, please stay away from the area.”

Students and staff were told to go inside and move away from doors and windows at around 9.30am on Thursday, while all buildings were closed and classes canceled.

Officers were seen sweeping the Student Union building after the threat was received via email, according to FOX2.

A UC Berkeley spokesperson said, “For the time being, all I can say is that there is a police investigation into a possible threat and that everyone on campus has been asked to shelter in place. In addition, those not on campus are being urged to stay away.”