UFC fighter tackles carjacker at Colorado gas station

A UFC fighter got in some extra sparring practice as he tackled a carjacker who tried to steal his vehicle outside a gas station.

Jordan Williams left his car running in Colorado as he went inside to buy a drink and snacks.

But as he returned to his car he saw that a man had jumped inside and was trying to drive away in it.

Mr Williams, 30, gave chase, opened the driver’s side door and put his octagon training to good use, landing a flurry of punches and throwing the man out of the vehicle.

“At first I couldn’t really believe it. And then I was like, ‘Holy s***, there’s someone really in my car,’ he told ESPN.

“I opened the door and, it’s funny, the first thing I did was throw the stuff I bought on the passenger seat.

“And then I proceeded to punch the guy. After the first punch he said, ‘OK, I’m sorry, I’m sorry.’ I was able to get some knees on him, as he was exiting out.”

Mr Williams, who posted security video footage of the incident on his social media, says he regularly used the Denver gas station on his way from home to the gym he trains at.

“Wish I would of hit him with the trip after the clinch work when I tossed him out of the whip and finish off with some ground and pound,” Mr Williams wrote on Instagram.

“But, I’ll settle with getting my car back.”

Williams is 9-5 in his MMA career, but 0-2 so far in UFC, with losses to Nassourdine Imavov and Mickey Gall.