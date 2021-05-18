A newly leaked 2019 US Navy video appears to show a spherical unidentified flying object disappearing off the coast of San Diego, California.

The video clip, obtained and shared with NBC News by documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbel, shows one of the US Navy’s stealth ships tracking a UFO off the coast of California.

“It splashed,” Navy personnel can be heard saying in the clip.

The Pentagon confirmed that the video was recorded by the US Navy, adding that the clip would be reviewed by the government’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force.

Last week, CBS News show “60 minutes” also aired a programme on UFOs, which included an interview with two former Navy pilots who were dispatched to investigate a similar sighting of an unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) off the coast of San Diego in 2004.

Following this sighting, two US Navy pilots, each with a a weapons systems officer in the backseat, were sent to investigate what operators called “multiple anomalous aerial vehicles” over the horizon “descending 80,000 feet in less than a second.”

They spotted a “little white Tic-Tac-looking object” moving above a whitewater area “the size of a 737” before it disappeared.

Cmdr Dave Fravor, one of the pilots who went in for a closer look at the object, said it abruptly turned and started mimicking his flight moves.

“The Tic Tac’s still pointing north-south, it goes, click, and just turns abruptly. And starts mirroring me. So as I’m coming down, it starts coming up,” Fravor told CBS News.

Commenting on the incident, Lt Cmdr Alex Dietrich, who was also one of the pilots sent to investigate the anomaly, says one of the biggest problems with UFOs is the stigma in talking about them.

“So your mind tries to make sense of it. I’m gonna categorise this as maybe a helicopter or maybe a drone. And when it disappeared. I mean it was just… ,” Dietrich told CBS News.

“You know, I think that over beers, we’ve sort of said, ‘Hey man, if I saw this solo, I don’t know that I would have come back and said anything,’ because it sounds so crazy when I say it,” she added.

Fravor says the object was the size of his own F/A-18F fighter jet, “with no markings, no wings, no exhaust plumes.”

“I don’t know who’s building it, who’s got the technology, who’s got the brains. But there’s, there’s something out there that was better than our airplane,” he added.

Senator Marco Rubio believes the government should have a process to take accounts of such unidentified aerial phenomena seriously.

“I want us to have a process to analyse the data every time it comes in. That there be a place where this is catalogued and constantly analysed, until we get some answers. Maybe it has a very simple answer. Maybe it doesn’t,” Rubio told CBS News.