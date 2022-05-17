Pilot records baffling UFO ‘fleet’ over pacific

A video shared on social media apparently shows a US military pilot tracking a “fleet” of UFOs above the South China Sea.

The video was filmed on 24 November and, according to American Military News, was uploaded to a UFO tracking website on 4 December.

The pilot can be heard saying, “I don’t know what that is,” and adds: “That is some weird s***”. The video ends with the alleged UFOs vanishing from thin air, to which the pilot says “gone”.

He was reportedly flying at an altitude of 39,000 feet above the South China Sea, not far from Hong Kong, when he witnessed the lights.

The footage, which lasts for 53-seconds, shows three sets of four lights that were flying above the clouds in unison, and that resemble no known aircraft.

More than 40,000 people have now watched the clip on Twitter, where it was shared by ChillzTV on Tuesday and widely debated.

“At first I thought cockpit glass reflection … but no,” a Twitter user wrote. “It’s not consistent with that. Now I’m thinking, could it have been a military countermeasure exercise?”

Another alleged: “Considering that there are billions of Galaxies which contain millions of stars and planets, it only stands to reason that there are others out there less intelligent than humans (which doesn’t take much) and way more intelligent than us”.

Many others agreed that our alien “overlords” had arrived, making light of the video.

Avril Haines, the US director of national intelligence, suggested last month that she would not rule out the existence of extraterrestrial life, although such reports remain unconfirmed.

She said: “There’s always the question of ‘is there something else that we simply do not understand, that might come extraterrestrially?’”

It is not the first time that footage has been released of what appeared to be UFOs, although no statement has been made about the 24 November sighting.

The South China Sea is also the site of increasing Chinese military activity, which could explain the lights in the video.