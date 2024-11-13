Watch live: Congress to ‘pull back curtain’ on UFOs in public hearing
Watch live as the US Congress revisits the topic of UFOs in a public hearing on Wednesday (13 November).
The hearing has been named Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth.
It will be jointly held by South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace and Wisconsin Republican Glenn Grothman.
The hearing is described as an "attempt to further pull back the curtain on secret UAP research programs conducted by the US government, and undisclosed findings they have yielded”, in a press released on the House Oversight Committee’s website,
In a statement, Mace and Grothman said: “The American people are tired of the obfuscation and refusal to release information by the federal government.
“Americans deserve to understand what the government has learned about UAP sightings, and the nature of any potential threats these phenomena pose."
