150 tourists including from US and UK reportedly held hostage by indigenous group in Peru’s Amazon rainforest
A community leader said the hostages would soon be released
A group of 150 tourists, including US and UK nationals, have been detained by an Indigenous group in Peru.
The group is being held hostage as a protest against the Peruvian government after an oil spill in the area, community leaders in the locality of Cuninico told local media.
“Our very punctual request is that the government declares a state of emergency due to the constant oil spills in our territory, and a committee presided by the president is then commissioned,” community leader Watson Trujillo told national outlet TVPeru Noticias.
Mr Trujillo told the network that they would soon free the people detained.
This is a developing story ... check again for updates.
