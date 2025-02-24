The Latest: Ukraine marks 3rd war anniversary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A dozen leaders from Europe and Canada were in Ukraine's capital Monday to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion. The visitors, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were set to attend anniversary events and discuss supporting Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The anniversary was being marked as U.S. policies on Russia and Ukraine shift under President Donald Trump.

Here's the latest:

EU diplomat insists U.S. cannot seal peace deal excluding Ukraine and Europe

The European Union’s top diplomat insists that the U.S. cannot seal any peace deal to end the war with Russian President Vladimir Putin without Ukraine or Europe being involved.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Monday also highlighted what she claimed was pro-Russian positions being taken up by the Trump administration.

“You can discuss whatever you want with Putin. But if it comes to Europe or Ukraine then Ukraine and Europe also have to agree to this deal,” Kallas told reporters in Brussels, where she is chairing a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Kallas travels to Washington on Tuesday for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

She said in terms of U.S. message, it was "clear that the Russian narrative is there very strongly represented.”

U.N. expected to vote on dueling Russia-Ukraine resolutions

The U.N. General Assembly is expected to vote Monday on dueling resolutions — Ukraine’s European-backed proposal demanding an immediate withdrawal of Russian forces from the country and a U.S. call for a swift end to the war that never mentions Moscow’s aggression.

The United States pressured the Ukrainians to withdraw their nonbinding resolution in favor of its proposal, a U.S. official and a European diplomat said Sunday. But Ukraine refused, and it will be put to a vote in the 193-nation assembly, two European diplomats said. All spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks were private.

It’s a reflection of the tensions that have emerged between the U.S. and Ukraine after President Donald Trump suddenly opened negotiations with Russia in a bid to quickly resolve the conflict. It also underscores the strain in the transatlantic alliance with Europe over the Trump administration’s extraordinary turnaround on engagement with Moscow. European leaders were dismayed that they and Ukraine were left out of preliminary talks last week.

— Associated Press journalist Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.

Zelenskyy indicates more equitable mineral deal is in works

A contentious Trump administration proposal to give the U.S. $500 billion worth of profits from Ukraine’s rare earth minerals as compensation for its wartime assistance to Kyiv has been taken off the table, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday, indicating a more equitable deal is in the works.

Zelenskyy had earlier declined a U.S. draft agreement on exploitation of his country’s valuable minerals such as lithium used in the aerospace, defense and nuclear industries because it did not contain security guarantees and came with the $500 billion price tag.

“The question of $500 billion is no longer there,” Zelenskyy told a news conference at a forum of government officials in Kyiv marking the three-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

No details on the status of the negotiations were given. Ukraine has insisted on security guarantees that it needs to deter any potential Russian aggression in the future.