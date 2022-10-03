Ukraine ambassador tells Elon Musk to ‘f*** off’ after Tesla founder tries Twitter poll to solve conflict
Billionaire floated peace deal proposals on social media platform
Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany has fired back at Elon Musk after the Tesla founder tried out a Twitter poll to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Mr Musk floated a number of ideas to solve the conflict, asking his followers to vote “yes” or “no” on his proposals, which included formally allowing Russia to annex Crimea.
“The only outcome ist (sic) that now no Ukrainian will EVER buy your f...ing tesla crap. So good luck to you,” Ambassador Andriy Melnyk wrote.
The billionaire was attacked by Mr Melnyk after setting out a string of peace proposals to end the conflict, which has now stretched into its eighth month.
“Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people,” wrote Mr Musk.
“ Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).
“Water supply to Crimea assured. - Ukraine remains neutral.”
The world’s richest person then added: “This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then.
“Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war.”
Mr Musk was a popular figure with leading Ukrainian politicians after his Starlink network of Internet-beaming satellites has helped keep the country connected throughout the conflict.
Two days after Russia’s unprovoked attack on the country in February, Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s vice prime minister tweeted directly at Mr Musk, urging him to send Starlink equipment.
And two days after that the politician posted a picture of the first shipment arriving in Ukraine.
