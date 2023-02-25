Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Members of the Ukrainian community in Washington are holding a mass rally at the Lincoln Memorial to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The protestors will then march to the White House and the residence of Russia's ambassador to the United States. There will later be a candlelight vigil outside of the Russian embassy in northwest Washington.

Samantha Power, administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, and Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, will be among the speakers at the event.

This week marked the first anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine.