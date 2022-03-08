AP News Digest 3:25 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Safe corridors intended to let Ukrainian civilians escape the Russian onslaught could open, Kremlin officials says, though Ukrainian leaders were skeptical since prior efforts to establish evacuation routes crumbled amid renewed attacks. With the invasion well into its second week, Russian troops were making significant advances in southern Ukraine but stalled in some other regions. A steady rain of shells and rockets fell on other population centers, including the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where the mayor reported heavy artillery fire. By Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 1,240 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-THE-LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-THINGS TO KNOW.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-MIDEAST DIVISIONS — In a neighborhood of Iraq’s capital, a gigantic poster of Vladimir Putin inscribed with the words “We support Russia” was up for few hours before an Iraqi security force took it down. In Lebanon, the powerful Hezbollah militia railed against the government’s condemnation of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Such wrangling shows the deep divisions over the Ukraine war in the Middle East, where Moscow has made powerful friends among state and non-state actors in recent years while America’s influence waned. By Qassim Abdul-Zahra and Zeina Karam. SENT: 960 words, photos.

GERMANY-UKRAINE-WELCOMING REFUGEES — Tens of thousands of people fleeing the war in Ukraine have been arriving in Berlin daily. Many of those coming to the German capital are staying in private accommodations with friends, relatives or volunteer hosts. City officials have welcomed the solidarity shown by Berliners so far but warn that long-term solutions are needed, too. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 1.7 million people have already fled Ukraine and many more are still trying to leave amid the ongoing conflict. By Kerstin Sopke and Frank Jordans. SENT: 650 words, photos. With HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS-RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-EXPLAINER — Humanitarian corridors, from Syria to Ukraine. Also see MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR below. For full coverage.

SUPREME COURT-REDISTRICTING — The Supreme Court turns away efforts from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to block state court-ordered congressional districting plans more favorable to Democrats. The justices are allowing maps selected by each state’s Supreme Court to be in effect for the 2022 elections. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 500 words, photos.

BIDEN — President Joe Biden visits Fort Worth, Texas, to talk with veterans and their caregivers and push for more help for members of the military who face health problems after exposure to burn pits. By Josh Boak. SENT: 300 words, photo. UPCOMING: 800 words after 3:30 p.m. event.

RESILIENCE STORIES-MAC ON STAGE — MacKale McGuire, a cancer survivor who lost a leg, recently took the stage in his small northern Michigan hometown to star in his school’s performance of Disney’s “High School Musical.” By Martha Irvine. SENT: 720 words, photos, video.

—————————————————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

—————————————————————

POTENTIAL RUSSIA OIL BAN-EXPLAINER — As Russia intensifies its war on Ukraine, U.S. critics across the political spectrum are urging the United States to ban imports of Russian fuel to try to force Moscow to pull back. Any such ban though might succeed only if European nations were to take part. UPCOMING: 1,150 words, photos by 6 a.m.

—————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

—————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW ZEALAND — Officials in New Zealand told hospital workers they could help out on understaffed COVID-19 wards even if they were mildly sick themselves as new daily cases hit a record of nearly 24,000. SENT: 580 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HONG KONG-PHOTO GALLERY — Scenes from Hong Kong’s COVID-19 crisis. SENT: 280 words, photos.

—————————

TRENDING NEWS

—————————

SPIDER TAKEOVER — Scientists: Asian spider could spread to much of East Coast. SENT: 260 words, photos.

LAKERS-SPURS — San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich ties Nelson for NBA career wins record. SENT: 750 words, photos.

ONLINE UNIVERSITY-FINED — Online university fined $22 million for misleading students. SENT: 540 words.

—————————-

WASHINGTON

—————————-

BIDEN-CRYPTOCURRENCY — Biden is expected to sign an executive order on cryptocurrency this week that will mark the first step toward regulating how digital currency is traded. SENT: 500 words, photo.

CONGRESS-ANTI-LYNCHING BILL — Congress gave final approval to legislation that for the first time would make lynching a federal hate crime in the United States. SENT: 290 words, photo.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

MICHIGAN GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT — With secret recordings and other evidence, prosecutors are pledging to show how four men were united behind a wild plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor in response to her aggressive steps to slow down COVID-19 during the early months of the pandemic. SENT: 660 words, photos. UPCOMING: Jury selection at 9:30 a.m. With MICHIGAN GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT-EXPLAINER-CHARGES.

MINNESOTA SCHOOLS-STRIKE — Teachers in the Minneapolis School District were set to walk off the job in a dispute over wages, class sizes and mental health support for students, at least temporarily pausing classes for about 29,000 students in one of Minnesota’s largest school districts. SENT: 690 words, photos.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-IOWA — One teenager was killed and two others were critically wounded after gunfire that appeared to come from a passing vehicle struck them outside an Iowa school, authorities say. SENT: 410 words, photos.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-MAXWELL TRIAL — A U.S. judge was set to question one of the jurors who convicted the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell of helping the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. SENT: 380 words, photo.

JERRY BROWN-OFF THE GRID — Former California Gov. Jerry Brown is living off the grid in retirement, but he’s still deeply connected on two issues that captivated him while in office and now are center stage globally: climate change and the threat of nuclear war. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

—————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————

SOUTH KOREA-ELECTION-WHAT TO KNOW — South Korea's new leader will be tasked with resolving various economic woes, easing threats from nuclear-armed North Korea and healing a nation split along the lines of ideology, generation and gender. SENT: 670 words, photos.

IRAN-NUCLEAR — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched a second satellite into space, the country’s state-run news agency reported, just as world powers awaited Tehran’s decision in negotiations over the country’s tattered nuclear deal. SENT: 510 words.

—————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares fell in Asia on after Wall Street logged its biggest drop in more than a year as markets were jolted by another surge in oil prices. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 820 words, photos.

—————————

SPORTS

—————————

TIM DAHLBERG-NFL BETTING — The NFL has sent an unmistakable message to Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley: you don’t bet on your own league and you certainly don’t bet on your own team. By Sports Columnist Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 770 words, photos.

————————————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————————————

MUSIC-ACM AWARDS — Morgan Wallen won album of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards for “Dangerous: The Double Album,” a year after he was removed from the ACMs ballot after he was caught on camera using a racial slur. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 860 words, photos.

————————————————

