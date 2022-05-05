US intelligence ‘helped Ukraine locate and sink’ Russian flagship in Black sea
US intelligence helped Ukraine locate and sink Russia’s flagship in the Black sea last month, according to reports.
The sinking of the Moskva, flagship of the Russian Black Sea fleet on April 14, was considered a major victory for Ukraine as it sought to stave off the military might of Russia, sinking it with two cruise missiles in an embarrassing blow to Moscow.
At the time, Russia said the vessel had sank while being towed to port. Ukraine said it’s sinking came after it hit it with two missies.
Russia said that at least one person was killed and several dozen sailors were missing.
Multiple reports in the US media said on Thursday that officials in Washington had revealed the United States had provided the intelligence to help Ukraine locate the warship.
More follows.....
