Manhattan borough president calls for immediate seizure of Russian oligarch assets
‘For years Manhattan has been one of the most popular safe harbours for Russian oligarchs to park their cash,’ said Mark Levine
Manhattan borough president Mark Levine has said that New York should seize properties belonging to Russian oligarchs, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"For years Manhattan has been one of the most popular safe harbours for Russian oligarchs to park their cash, especially via ultra-high-end apartments,” tweeted Mr Levine. “It’s time to start seizing their properties. #SupportUkraine.”
More to follow...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies