Watch live as Ukrainians who say they are survivors Russian atrocities speak about war crimes in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday, 19 April.

The two unnamed Ukrainian people are speaking at a hearing and briefing titled "Evidence of Russian War Crimes and Other Atrocities in Ukraine."

In March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin in the wake of his invasion.

The court said Mr Putin is "allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

According to Ukraine's leading war crimes prosecutor, more than 100,000 Ukrainian civilians are believed to have been killed in the year since Russia invaded.

