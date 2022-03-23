Marjorie Taylor Greene said she agrees that Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky is a “thug” and that his government is “corrupt”.

She made the comments during a town hall meeting where an audience member asked if she agreed with Republican colleague Madison Cawthorn.

“Yes and yes. That’s an easy one,” she said, according to Politico.

It comes after Cawthorn drew criticism from within the GOP for criticising Zelensky following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy denounced the North Carolina representative, who also accused the Ukrainian government of spreading disinformation.

“Madison is wrong,” Mr McCarthy said. “If there’s any ‘thug’ in this world it’s [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”

Mr Cawthorn made the comments during a town hall meeting of his own supporters earlier this month, seen in a video obtained by WRAL.“Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies,” Cawthorn said.

Despite the widespread condemnation within the GOP, Mr Cawthorn’s Communications Director Luke Ball refused to back down when contacted by The Independent. Mr Ball pointed to Twitter statements that “explains what his point” was when he called Mr Zelensky a “thug”.

“Propaganda is being used to entice America into another war,” Mr Cawthorn tweeted. “I do not want Americans dying because emotions pushed us into a conflict.”

“The actions of Putin and Russia are disgusting. But leaders, including Zelensky, should NOT push misinformation on America,” he added. “I am praying for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. Pray also we are not drawn into conflict based on foreign leaders pushing misinformation.”