A University of North Carolina student who professes the Sikh faith was handcuffed after his religious object was mistaken for a knife.

The student was approached by campus police on Thursday after a 911 call was made reporting that he was carrying a knife, the Charlotte Observer reported. In a statement issued following the ordeal, UNC explained that the object the young man had in his possession was a Kirpan, an article of faith in Sikhism.

“I wasn’t going to post this, but I don’t think I will receive any support from @unccharlotte . I was told someone called 911 and reported me, and I got cuffed for ‘resisting’ because I refused to let the officer take my kirpan out of the miyaan,” the student wrote in a Twitter post after the incident took place.

Video also posted by the student shows officers approaching him in what seems to be a campus area as he keeps his hands up. An officer then removed his Kirpan, ordered him to stand up and then proceeded to handcuff him.

The university said that while students are not allowed to carry sharp objects on campus, the incident served as a learning opportunity for school officials. According to the Sikh Coalition, initiated Sikhs must carry their Kirpan and other religious articles with them at all times, the Observer reported.

“State law and University policy prohibit the possession of a knife or other edged instruments on campus, but we will use this as a learning opportunity by engaging in constructive dialogue with Sikh students and employees,” the statement issued by UNC read.

“Together, we are confident we can find reasonable measures and educational opportunities that both protect the safety of our campus and the religious practices of our community members.”

The Sikh Coalition also acknowledged the incident, stating that they were in contact with the student in question and that he was made aware of resources moving forward.