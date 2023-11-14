Jump to content

United Airlines flight diverts to San Francisco after alleged ‘bomb threat’

‘Security threat’ on flight was determined to be low

Ariana Baio
Tuesday 14 November 2023 13:34
A United Airlines flight destined for Vancouver was forced to divert to San Francisco on Monday evening after an alleged bomb threat interrupted the flight.

Flight UA1909 took off from Los Angeles around 7.15pm local time but made an unexpected landing just three hours later after a passenger allegedly announced a bomb threat, according to ABC7 News.

The plane, which was near Oregon at the time according to FlightRadar24, turned around and landed at San Fransisco International Airport (SFO).

Pilots were able to make the U-turn to SFO after it was determined that the security threat was low, an SFO duty manager told ABC7 News.

The airline reported there were approximately 148 passengers and eight crew members on the flight.

The flight has been rescheduled for 7am local time today.

The Independent has reached out to United Airlines for comment.

A United Airlines flight headed toward Vancouver made a U-turn to San Francisco after a security threat

(FlightRadar24)

This is a breaking news story more follows…

