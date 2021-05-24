United Airlines offers a chance to win free flights for a year for vaccinated travellers

United Airlines has joined other businesses in rewarding Americans who decide to receive a Covid-19 vaccine amid the pandemic.

On Monday, the company announced an opportunity for customers to receive free flights after receiving one of the available Covid-19 vaccines as a way to incentivise more Americans to get vaccinated.

Their “Your Shot to Fly” sweepstake, which is open to any new or existing MileagePlus member, requires people to upload their vaccination card as proof of vaccination either online or through United Airlines digital app by 22 June.

The airline will then give away 30 pairs of tickets throughout June, which can be used for any class of service on the airline and go “to anywhere in the world United flies”, the airline said.

Five participants will also be selected at random and announced on 1 July as the winner of United Airlines’ grand prize: a year of free travel for themselves and one companion.

“We’re proud to do our part to incentivise people to get their shot,” said United CEO Scott Kirby in a statement. “Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel – and we know our customers are eager to fly. We’re excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away.”

United Airlines is currently the only airline company that allows for customers to upload their Covid-19 vaccination and testing information directly to its digital platform.

The company has said it allows this service to make travel more seamless for customers flying to different places that require testing or vaccinations upon their arrival.

Other companies and states have offered incentives in the form of free food, beverages, discounts, and lottery tickets in an effort to encourage more people to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

This comes as health and government officials were working to target those who are hesitant towards the vaccine to want one.

“Get vaccinated – or wear a mask until you do,” Mr Biden said after the CDC announced new guidance for vaccinated Americans, which allow them to go without wearing a mask or practice social distancing in most situations.

As of Sunday morning, 163 million Americans, or 42.9 per cent of the US population, have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 130 million Americans, or 39.2 per cent, were fully vaccinated against the novel virus, according to data released by the CDC.