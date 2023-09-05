United Airlines lifts nationwide ground stop caused by ‘equipment issue’

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

United Airlines has lifted an hour-long nationwide ground stop for its aircraft caused by an “equipment issue”, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center says that the airline had requested the ground stop for all its flights until at least 1pm Central Time.

But the agency announced that the ground stop, which was caused by United being “unable to contact their dispatch through normal means” on Tuesday had been removed.

According to FlightAware, the airline was forced to cancel seven flights and delay another 211 across the US, reported ABC News.

“We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports,” the airline earlier told NBC Chicago in a statement.

“Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We’re currently investigating and will share more information as it becomes available.”

Last week the airline predicted that it would have its biggest-ever Labor Day weekend with around 2.8 million passengers travelling over a six-day period ending on Tuesday.

We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we… — United Airlines (@united) September 5, 2023

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg took to X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, to say that he was monitoring the situation.

Am aware of the nationwide ground stop at United Airlines due to IT issues. FAA is currently receiving more information about the cause and scope of the issue, and DOT will make sure UA meets its obligations to affected passengers. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) September 5, 2023

“Am aware of the nationwide ground stop at United Airlines due to IT issues. FAA is currently receiving more information about the cause and scope of the issue, and DOT will make sure UA meets its obligations to affected passengers,” he stated.