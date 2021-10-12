An unruly passenger was allegedly kicked off a United Airlines flight to Los Angeles after he threatened to break someone’s neck for being asked to continue wearing a face mask and switch off his phone.

A series of viral TikTok videos, first posted on Thursday but widely reported only recently, show the man screaming at flight attendants and threatening to find out their personal details.

The videos were posted by Alexander Clark, another passenger on the flight. The first video has been viewed over four million times.

The videos show the unidentified man wearing a green cap removing his face mask while yelling: “Take me off, I don’t even want to go to California.”

“I will find your name, date of birth, and address. I’ll know your social security number before I get off this flight,” the man said, getting up and aggressively pushing a passenger off the aisle seat next to him.

He then walks up to the flight attendant and continues to scream. When another passenger tries to intervene, he tells the man to “mind your business, [be]cause I’ll break your neck.”

One of the videos reveal the alleged reason behind the violent ruckus, with text on it saying the person refused to wear a mask and switch off his mobile phone.

The man is also seen yelling and threatening Mr Clark, who was filming the incident, and snatching his phone, demanding that he delete the video. The man then gets up, saying: “Let’s go to jail”, before reportedly being kicked off the flight.

This isn’t the first time a passenger has created ruckus over face mask rules during a flight or has been removed for not following it. Several such incidents have been reported once air travel resumed in the US, with increased safety protocols following the spread of Covid-19.