Human rights campaigners criticised the United States for its vote on Thursday against a United Nations resolution calling for a moratorium on the death penalty.

A supermajority of nations voted 125-to-37, with 22 abstentions, to support the UN-backed moratorium on capital punishment.

“Any criminal-legal system truly dedicated to the pursuit of justice should recognize the humanity of all who encounter it and not sanction the use of a discriminatory practice that denies individuals their rights, fails to respect their dignity, and stands in stark contrast to the fundamental values of our democratic system of governance,” the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, a coalition of rights groups, wrote in a letter to president Joe Biden on Tuesday, ahead of the US’s expected no vote.

The group pointed out how since 1973, more than 190 innocent people with death sentences in the US have been exonerated because of mistaken convictions.

The US was joined in its stance at the UN by fellow countries with poor human rights records including Saudi Arabia, North Korea, China, and Iran.

The Independent and the nonprofit Responsible Business Initiative for Justice (RBIJ) have launched a joint campaign calling for an end to the death penalty in the US. The RBIJ has attracted more than 150 well-known signatories to their Business Leaders Declaration Against the Death Penalty - with The Independent as the latest on the list. We join high-profile executives like Ariana Huffington, Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, and Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson as part of this initiative and are making a pledge to highlight the injustices of the death penalty in our coverage.