Family pay tribute to man who died after riding new Universal roller coaster

Mr Zavala had been on the Stardust Racers, a ride that debuted in May with the opening of the Epic Universe park

Ap Correspondent
Saturday 20 September 2025 09:16 BST
Guests arrive at the main entrance to Epic Universe Theme Park at Universal Resort Orlando, April 10, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Guests arrive at the main entrance to Epic Universe Theme Park at Universal Resort Orlando, April 10, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

A 32-year-old man who died this week from blunt impact injuries after going on a roller coaster at Universal Orlando Resort’s newest park used a wheelchair. But his family said it never stopped his unwavering spirit.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala was pronounced dead at a hospital on Wednesday following the incident on the Stardust Racers attraction. Despite his reliance on a wheelchair, his family emphasised his "unwavering spirit," describing him as "one of a kind" in an online tribute released on Friday.

"Despite the restrictions and obstacles he encountered throughout his life, Kevin met them all with grace, strength, and an unwavering spirit," his family stated. They added: "He overcame so much, and he did so with quiet resilience and humility."

Mr Zavala, who resided in Kissimmee, Florida, had been on the Stardust Racers, a ride that debuted in May with the opening of the Epic Universe park. The resort's website characterises it as "a breathtaking, dual-launch coaster reaching incredible speeds up to 62 mph (100 kph)."

After performing an autopsy, Joshua Stephany, the medical examiner for the Orlando area, ruled the cause of death as multiple blunt impact injuries and said the manner of death was an accident. The statement from Stephany on Thursday did not mention any details about the injuries, including where on the body they were found.

A Universal Orlando Resorts spokesperson has said the resort is cooperating with investigators at the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Guests ride on the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Epic Universe Theme Park at Universal Resort Orlando, April 10, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file)
Guests ride on the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Epic Universe Theme Park at Universal Resort Orlando, April 10, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file)

Maria Fernandez, who said she was one of the roller coaster at the same time as Zavala, told Orlando television station WKMG that he appeared to be slumped over when the ride stopped.

Florida’s largest theme parks are exempt from state safety inspections, unlike smaller venues and fairs. Instead, the largest theme parks like Walt Disney World and Universal conduct their own inspections and have their own protocols, but they must report to the state any injury or death.

The state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, however, said Friday that it had sent an investigator to Epic Universe.

“Universal has been extremely cooperative and has complied with all required notifications,” Aaron Keller, the department's communications director, said in an email.

