Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Universities are cautioning international students to return to the US before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, citing “uncertainties” around his plans for immigration-related policy.

Advisories targeting pupils and staff on student and exchange visitor visas were issued at USC, Quinnipiac University, Cornell, Penn State and Wesleyan University, with the latest coming from the California school this week just as students prepare to head home for the holidays.

The institution is asking pupils to return to campus by January 13, when the semester begins.

“This is especially important given that a new presidential administration will take office on January 20 and — as is common — may issue one or more executive orders impacting travel to the US and visa processing,” a statement sent out by USC read.

“While there is no certainty such orders will be issued, the safest way to avoid any challenges is to be physically present in the US before the Spring semester begins.”

International students have reason to feel uncertain about Trump’s upcoming term. In 2017, the president-elect signed an executive order banning travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen for a 90-day period. The ban affected some of the 17,000 international students studying in the US at the time.

Lawsuits managed to temporarily block the order but it was upheld by the US Supreme Court in 2018. President Joe Biden suspended the ban after taking office in 2021.

In April, Trump vowed to restore the travel ban to “keep radical Islamic terrorists out of our country.”

Cornell University is warning pupils and staff that a similar ban is “likely to go into effect” once Trump is sworn in. An advisory on the university’s website states Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Myanmar, Sudan, Tanzania, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen and Somalia could be targeted, with new countries like China and India potentially added to the list.

When entering the US, students should have evidence of their connection to the university while at the airport, like a certificate of enrollment, transcript and evidence of funding. They should also carry their passports, visas and a valid employment authorization document, if applicable.

Students from the listed countries who can’t return to the US before Inauguration Day should communicate with a university advisor about travel plans and be prepared for delays, the institution said.

Students from countries not on the list are not expected to experience difficulties when returning to the US. Neither are people in transit through them on their way to the US.

Meanwhile, USC is asking pupils not to make decisions based on social media, news reports, and rumors about potential new policies.

“Please rely only on official communications from US government agencies and guidance from the university’s Office of International Services,” USC said. If problems arise at a US port of entry, students and staff are encouraged to call the university’s Immigration Clinic Hotline for help.