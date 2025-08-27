Two University of Georgia frats accused of physical hazing abuse and forcing alcohol on freshmen to start school year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two fraternities at the University of Georgia have been accused of “hazing” freshmen students including allegations of physical abuse and forcing alcohol on them.

Accusations have been leveled at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Sigma Chi fraternities, with the latter being forced to suspend membership while police investigations continue.

The University of Georgia's Office of Student Conduct received a report earlier this month that alleged that "gross student misconduct and abuse" and "hazing by male Greek Life leaders” had taken place at an off-campus property, according to Fox 5.

Hazing has been a misdemeanor in Georgia since 2021, following the passing of the Max Gruver Act – named after a student from Roswell, Georgia, who died of alcohol poisoning during a fraternity hazing incident at Louisiana State University.

open image in gallery Two fraternities at the University of Georgia have been accused of ‘hazing’ freshmen students, including allegations of physical abuse and forcing alcohol on them ( AFP via Getty Images )

The law states that any person who commits the offense of hazing and is found guilty of a misdemeanor of a high and aggravated nature will be fined up to $5,000 and can receive up to 12 months in jail.

The alleged incidents at UGA occurred on August 8 and 10, according to the report, which was conducted by a licensed family therapist and sent to UGA police.

During the alleged “hazing” incidents incoming UGA freshmen students were punched and forced to drink large amounts of alcohol "beyond their capacity," according to police.

A second email from the same therapist said that Sigma Chi pledges were made to film themselves "chugging" alcohol over the summer before enrollment and send the videos to fraternity leaders.

Due to the alleged incidents occurring off university grounds, campus police forwarded the report to Athens-Clarke County police. The Independent has contacted the department and UGA for further information.

open image in gallery In late December former President Joe Biden signed the Stop Campus Hazing Act into law giving institutions several requirements to track hazing incidents reported to campus security or local police on campus ( AFP via Getty Images )

A statement shared with various outlets by university spokesman Rod Guajardo read: "All potential new member activity has been paused at Sigma Chi Fraternity following a third-party complaint that was received by the University, which prompted a review by our Greek Life and Student Affairs teams.

“Since the fraternity is located off campus, the matter was referred to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Pausing all potential new member activity for an individual organization while a review is conducted is standard operating procedure.

“The initial complaint referenced two different fraternities, but one of them (Sigma Alpha Epsilon) has since been allowed to resume activities following a thorough review.”

In late December former President Joe Biden signed the Stop Campus Hazing Act into law giving institutions several requirements to track hazing incidents reported to campus security or local police on campus.