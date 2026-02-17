Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A disabled University of Michigan student claims that her professors discriminated against her by falsely accusing her of using AI to write her essays.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court last week, lawyers for a young woman known as 'Jane Doe' accused the university and individual instructors of treating symptoms of her disability as telltale signs of AI-based cheating.

They say the student, who has OCD and anxiety disorder, presented unspecified "proof" that she had not used AI, only to be overruled and blocked from graduating.

"Despite that notice, U-M and its Office of Student Academic Affairs proceeded with disciplinary actions without implementing disability-informed accommodations, allowed the same accuser to remain the gatekeeper for grading and remedial work," the lawyers wrote.

"The accusations were based heavily on subjective judgments about Plaintiff’s writing style and on self-confirming 'AI comparison' outputs generated using Plaintiff’s own outlines and content."

The lawsuit says that ‘Jane Doe’ is a resident of Ohio, and attends the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus ( Danny Moloshok/Getty Images )

It is the latest lawsuit by students who say they were unfairly tarred as plagiarists over essays that they claim to have written.

In October 2025, a student on Long Island sued Adelphi College for allegedly branding his own work as AI-generated and refusing to allow any appeal. One year earlier, the parents of a Massachusetts teenager sued their son's high school for similar reasons.

At the same time, teachers and professors say they have been overwhelmed by AI-generated schoolwork that has rapidly rendered traditional methods — such as homework — close to obsolete.

Colleges, too, are reportedly using AI to analyze and evaluate admission essays, allowing them to sort more quickly through tens of thousands of applications.

The 'Jane Doe' lawsuit also touches on the shaky record of AI detection tools, which research suggests are often inaccurate.

According to the complaint, Doe's instructor had publicly posted: "I fear that grading has made me paranoid and inclined to see AI everywhere."

In November 2025 he allegedly filed an academic misconduct accusation against Doe, claiming he was "immediately suspicious" of the paper's "unmistakable" AI-esque style.

Doe countered with "medical and psychological documentation" explaining that her disabilities — obsessive compulsive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder — might sometimes make her seem dishonest even though she was not.

"Plaintiff’s disabilities affect her ability to tolerate high-stress academic and disciplinary proceedings, particularly those requiring live verbal defense, rapid processing, and adversarial questioning," the complaint reads.

"Plaintiff’s clinicians warned that anxiety- and OCD-related writing traits – such as a formal tone, meticulous structure, stylistic consistency, and highly organized presentation — may be misinterpreted as artificial or dishonest behavior, and that Plaintiff’s limitations necessitate disability-informed handling of any disciplinary proceedings."

In summary, the complaint argues, "Defendants treated disability-related traits and limitations as evidence of guilt and failed to apply disability- informed modifications in the academic integrity process."

The Independent has asked the University of Michigan for comment.