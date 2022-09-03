Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

University of South Carolina student and faculty member found dead on campus

Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, was identified as the deceased faculty member. She had been employed in the university’s chemistry department

Johanna Chisholm
Saturday 03 September 2022 17:30
Comments
<p>The University of South Carolina’s president confirmed in a statement released on Friday that a student at the school had died and been found in a residence hall, and a faculty member had also been found dead in a parking lot </p>

The University of South Carolina’s president confirmed in a statement released on Friday that a student at the school had died and been found in a residence hall, and a faculty member had also been found dead in a parking lot

(WYFF 4/video screengrab)

Students had just been begun returning to class when authorities confirmed that they were investigating the deaths of a student and a faculty member, both of whom were found dead at separate locations on the University of South Carolina campus.

On Friday, officials from the Columbia-based university confirmed that the body of a student, who has not been identified, was found in a residence hall, while a faculty member was found near a parking garage on the school’s grounds, The State reported.

A coroner from Richland County later identified the deceased university employee as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz.

Officers from the State Law Enforcement Division initially said that the two deaths do not appear to be connected, spokesperson Renée Wunderlich told The State.

The university has tapped the SLED for assistance in investigating the two deaths, as is required by state law when a death occurs on a university campus.

Recommended

Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, was married to another faculty member at the school, Dr Maksymilian Chruszcz, according to a recent issue of an alumni magazine. The couple had moved to Columbia in 2012 with their two young daughters, Zuzanna and Lucja.

Dr Chruszcz works at the school in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry as an associate professor, while his late wife appears to have been employed in the chemistry department at the school as well, having published papers under that affiliation.

WYFF4 also confirmed that the 48-year-old had been employed in the chemistry department without specifying her specific role.

The school’s president offered his condolences for the deceased members of the university community in a statement released shortly after the bodies were confirmed on campus.

“My condolences go out to the families impacted by these deaths,” said USC President Michael Amiridis in a statement. “The university is doing everything it can to support our students and staff affected by these tragedies.”

The school’s president said that there isn’t an immediate threat to the public at this time.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in