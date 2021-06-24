Hundreds of unmarked graves discovered for second time at former Indigenous school in Canada

Hundreds of unmarked graves have been discovered for the second time at the site of a former residential school for Indigenous children in Canada.

A First Nation in the country said on Thursday that investigators have found 751 unmarked graves at the Marieval Indian Residential School.

Chief Cadmusn Delmore of the Cowessess First Nation confirmed the discovery of the graves at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School during a news conference.

“This was a crime against humanity, an assault on First Nations,” Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous First Nations said. “We will not stop until we find all the bodies.”

The residential school system was run by the government and church groups from the 19th century until the 1970s intending to assimilate Indigenous children. Many were subjected to horrific abuse.

The discovery comes not long after the Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc Indigenous nation in British Columbia announced it had found the remains of 215 children at another former residential school.