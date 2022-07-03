Family blames hot temperatures after UPS driver dies during route

A UPS driver has died after collapsing during his route amid sweltering temperatures in the Los Angeles area.

Esteban Chavez Jr, 24, died last week after collapsing in his vehicle in Pasadena, KTLA reported.

Mr Chavez’s father, Esteban Chavez Sr, told the news outlet that he blamed scorching temperatures for his son’s death on 25 June.

“He collapsed off his seat in the truck,” the father told KTLA. “By the time anyone realised it, which was the owner of the house where he delivered the package to, and that was about 20 minutes after my son already collapsed. By time first responders showed up, obviously it was a little too late.”

Mr Chaves added: “Everyone knows, it is pretty hot out there, those trucks are a hot box. They have all these guys running around, delivering packages and trying to meet their quotas and do their jobs.”

A cause of death in the case has not yet been confirmed, but Fox 11 reported that temperatures on 25 June reached the upper 90s.

A GoFundMe page celebrated the young man’s life. “Our hearts are (torn) and this pain is unbearable. We will all miss him dearly. WE LOVE YOU STEVIE an forever remember you with your big smile. He was full of life and gave so much to the world and to others, we will miss him so much!”

In a statement, UPS said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our driver Esteban Chavez and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We are cooperating with the investigating authorities and are respectfully deferring questions about this incident to them.”