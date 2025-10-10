Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of U.S.-bound packages remain in postal limbo due to the imposition of onerous new customs regulations brought in by the Trump administration, with reports that global shipping firm UPS has now begun “disposing” of some items caught up in red tape.

Sweeping new global tariffs imposed by the White House came into force in August as the U.S. president escalated his global trade war.

As well as hefty tariffs on imported goods – up to 50 per cent on goods from Brazil and India – Trump introduced swingeing changes on how individual packages sent to the U.S. must meet new rules. This includes ending duty-free entrance for packages valued below $800.

This has brought an end to a relatively simple rule, and in its place brought in a complex array of different tariffs and fees which can differ from country to country, depending on where the parcel came from, and also may have to take into account reciprocal tariffs, and new taxes on particular goods and materials.

As the backlog of packages ineligible for delivery because of the new regime grows, shipping services firms have described the situation as “unprecedented.”

Across the U.S., distraught people are reporting failure to receive items they have bought or have otherwise been sent via UPS.

UPS urged people sending items to the U.S. to check the new requirements for packages ( Getty Images )

Many items have sentimental value, while the non-delivery of orders represents a serious threat to businesses, according to concerned people.

“They just disposed of my package with my late cousin's handcraft inside. Now I have to explain to my aunt why she is not going to get what little her son left for her,” one person wrote on Reddit this week.

“This is currently happening to me,” another wrote. “I have spent over 20 hours on the phone with every different number you could possibly call and gotten nowhere.”

“Mine arrived in the U.S. on 17 September. I have a $4k valued package and paid $400 in tariff within the hour they sent me the bill on the 30th. Still waiting for it to clear. Last update on the 3rd. If it doesn't deliver to me, I genuinely hope they send it back to the sender, otherwise this is a huge blow for my small business,” one frustrated person wrote.

Another blamed “tariffs and the resulting clusterf*** of companies not handling paperwork, tariff payment or tracking correctly”.

“I literally ordered t-shirts from Japan and it’s labelled to be destroyed,” one bemused individual said.

Highlighting the role that the Trump administration has played in causing the customs chaos, one contributor added: “My condolences from Canada.”

In a call with The Independent, a spokesperson from UPS urged anyone sending anything to the U.S. to pay close attention to new customs and shipping rules.

They said that due to changes in import regulations, “we are seeing many packages that are unable to clear customs due to missing or incomplete information about the shipment required for customs clearance.”

They said “more than 90 per cent of packages” were clearing the regulations on the first day of entry to the U.S.

But added: “In cases where we cannot obtain the necessary information to clear the package, there are two options. First, the package can be returned to the original shipper at their expense. Second, if the customer does not respond and the package cannot be cleared for delivery, disposing of the shipment is in compliance with US customs regulations.

“We continue to work to bridge the gap of understanding tied to the new requirements and, as always, remain committed to serving our customers.”