Dramatic pictures show UPS plane engine fly off in burst of flames before devastating crash

The plane crashed to the ground, tearing a hole through the roof of a UPS warehouse before exploding in a fireball at the airport

Josh Funk,Ed White
Friday 21 November 2025 12:04 GMT
New video shows horrific Kentucky plane crash which killed 13

New images show the moment an engine fell off a UPS plane before it crashed, killing 14 people in Kentucky.

Federal investigators released the dramatic photos while revealing that they found evidence of cracks in the left wing's engine mount.

Additional footage of the crash helped the National Transportation Safety Board determine that the plane's left engine detached from the aircraft during takeoff.

The plane slammed into the ground, tearing a hole through the roof of a UPS warehouse before exploding in a fireball at the airport.

Three flight crew members, a local business owner, and a grandfather and his granddaughter who were “in the wrong place, at the wrong time” were among the 14 dead following the November 4 crash, the deadliest in the company’s history.

The chilling sequence first shows an engine coming loose from the UPS cargo plane during takeoff
The chilling sequence first shows an engine coming loose from the UPS cargo plane during takeoff (National Transportation Safety Board)
The engine pops off the plane as fire erupts in the next image, followed by the blazing engine catapulting off the stricken plane
The engine pops off the plane as fire erupts in the next image, followed by the blazing engine catapulting off the stricken plane (National Transportation Safety Board)

The MD-11 plane only got 30 feet (9.1 meters) off the ground, the NTSB said, citing the flight data recorder in its first formal but preliminary report about the disaster in Louisville, Kentucky.

The NTSB said the plane was not due yet for a detailed inspection of key engine mount parts that had fractures. It still needed to complete nearly 7,000 more takeoffs and landings. It was last examined in October 2021.

“It appears UPS was conducting this maintenance within the required time frame, but I’m sure the FAA is now going to ponder whether that time frame is adequate,” aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti told The Associated Press after reading the report.

A series of photos released by the NTSB shows the left engine coming off the UPS plane and flying up and over the wing as it rolled down the runway. The final image shows the plane slightly airborne with left wing ablaze.

The final images show the plane ablaze as it gets airborne, leaving behind trails of smoke
The final images show the plane ablaze as it gets airborne, leaving behind trails of smoke (National Transportation Safety Board)
Moments later, the plane crashed in a massive explosion that killed 14 people — including the three crew members
Moments later, the plane crashed in a massive explosion that killed 14 people — including the three crew members (National Transportation Safety Board)
Dramatic videos of the crash showed the plane on fire plowing into buildings and generating a massive plume of smoke
Dramatic videos of the crash showed the plane on fire plowing into buildings and generating a massive plume of smoke (National Transportation Safety Board)

Earlier this week, Bill Moore, president of UPS Airlines, an arm of UPS, said the company is working with investigators to determine the “root cause” of the crash.

“Once we determine that, then they’ll be able to develop an inspection plan,” Moore said at a news conference in Louisville. “Can we inspect it? If so, how do we repair it? How do we put it back together? And then eventually return the fleet to service. But that’s not going to happen quickly.”

UPS said it has grounded its MD-11 fleet and is using other aircraft during the busy holiday season.

