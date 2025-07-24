Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Uruguay's iconic palm trees, symbols as integral to the nation's identity as olive groves are to Greece or cherry blossoms to Japan, are facing a devastating onslaught.

A tiny, 5-centimetre (2-inch) long adversary, the red palm weevil, is behind the ruthless attack on these treasured trees, which line Montevideo's extensive sidewalks and grace the upscale Atlantic resorts of Punta del Este.

Since its unexplained arrival from Southeast Asia in 2022, the pest has devoured thousands of palms across the small South American country.

The tell-tale signs are drooping fronds, followed by holes in the trunk, ultimately leading to the tree's collapse.

Despite the widespread destruction transforming municipal landscapes, authorities are only now beginning to acknowledge the severity of the threat, as fears mount that Uruguay's beloved palms could be entirely eradicated.

“We are late in addressing this,” Estela Delgado, the national director of biodiversity at Uruguay's Ministry of Environment, acknowledged last month. “But we are doing so with great commitment and seriousness.”

open image in gallery A gloved gardener holds a red palm weevil and its cocoon found during the bucking of a tree in a private garden in Montevideo, Uruguay ( Associated Press/Matilde Campodonico )

The insect and its devastating impact can be found in 60 countries around the world but nowhere else in South America.

Authorities first detected it in the town of Canelones, bordering Montevideo, where the insect killed more than 2,000 palm trees in less than a month.

Weevils quietly wreak destruction by boring through the open scars of pruned palms and laying hundreds of eggs inside. When larvae hatch, they tunnel through trunks and eat up the trees’ internal tissue. Death strikes within weeks.

The Uruguayan government set up a task force to combat the plague in March. In May, Environment Minister Edgardo Ortuño declared the fight against the red palm weevil “a national priority."

As of this year, the red bug has proliferated in eight of the country's 19 regions, including Montevideo. Half of the capital's 19,000 palm trees have been infected, estimates Gerardo Grinvald, director of pest control company Equitec, which helps authorities combat the bug.

The insect first attacks decorative Canary palms, the tree in so many pictures of Uruguay’s sunny landscape, before moving onto its date palms.

open image in gallery Half of the capital's 19,000 palm trees have been infected, estimates Gerardo Grinvald, director of pest control company Equitec, which helps authorities combat the bug ( AP )

“It’s an invisible pest,” Grinvald said, explaining the challenge of identifying an infestation when it starts. As a result, landowners fail to isolate and quarantine their trees, fueling the weevil's crawl across the country.

The Montevideo municipality this year earmarked $70,000 for chemical pesticide sprays and insecticide injections meant to kill bugs inside infested trunks, with the goal of saving some 850 trees in the city’s prominent Parque Rodó, a scenic urban park along the coast.

In the southeast corner of Uruguay, home to Punta del Este, a beachy, palm-fringed haven for jet-set elites from all over the world, authorities recently allocated $625,000 for efforts to dispose of infected trees and lure weevils away from affected areas with pheromone traps and other methods.

“We are losing our palm trees,” lamented Montevideo resident Rafael dos Santos as he walked his dog in Parque Rodó. “They are historic in Uruguay, and a part of us.”

As the weevil's march continues unabated, authorities now fear native trees of Uruguay's UNESCO biosphere reserve bordering Brazil will fall victim next, potentially facilitating the spread of the parasite across an unprepared continent.