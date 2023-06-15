Several US government agencies targeted in cyberattack

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A number of US government agencies were targeted in a cyberattack, according to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The agency released a statement on Thursday following the attack, saying it is "providing support to several federal agencies that have experienced intrusions.”

It is currently unclear who carried out the attack. Officials are investigating whether or not the attack is connected to a series of other hacking incursions that have been reported over the last two weeks.