Several US government agencies targeted in cyberattack

Graig Graziosi
Thursday 15 June 2023 17:08
Comments

A number of US government agencies were targeted in a cyberattack, according to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The agency released a statement on Thursday following the attack, saying it is "providing support to several federal agencies that have experienced intrusions.”

It is currently unclear who carried out the attack. Officials are investigating whether or not the attack is connected to a series of other hacking incursions that have been reported over the last two weeks.

